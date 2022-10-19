Community and Family Gather for Patrick Wayne Fagan Memorial Library at The Imani School

ABOVE: The Fagan Family poses in front of Memorial for their son, Patrick Fagan

On October 4th, the community joined the family of Patrick Wayne Fagan to name the esteemed library at The Imani School in his honor and memory of the Fagan family’s beloved son.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Missouri City Mayor Pro Tem Jeffrey L. Boney, both delivered remarks relative to their personal connection to Patrick, as well as about the life and legacy of the brilliant young man whose life was ended too soon.

Throughout his life, Patrick actively involved himself in his community. His service to Top Teens of America, Inc., the Houston Police Department Blue Santa Program, and the Fagan Family Community Service Project (known as the Child Developing Center, Inc.), reflects his commitment to improving his community and the world. He unselfishly gave of himself if it meant others would benefit.

Patrick demonstrated his leadership prowess in a variety of athletic venues. After five years of focused and intense training, he earned a black belt in Taekwondo. He also enjoyed playing tennis and earned varsity letters all four of his high school years. During his junior year, he received the prestigious Pioneer Award for outstanding leadership and skill in tennis. He was a USTA (United States Tennis Association) member and played with Femi Thomas Tennis Pro International. During his senior year of high school, he played football for the first time and received recognitions with a varsity letter and the Most Improved Player award.

Academically, Patrick studied business and entrepreneurship. He holds the honor of being the youngest student accepted into Texas Business Alliance’s Youth Entrepreneurship Academy (YEA), an organization that was started by Mayor Pro Tem Boney back in 2009. Today, the Patrick Fagan Shark Tank Award is awarded each year to the student who demonstrates a high level of business acumen in YEA.

Patrick graduated from The Imani School in 2008 and Lutheran South Academy High School in 2012. He attended Stephen F. Austin State University (SFA). While there, he joined the tennis club, played on the Steen East Intramural Basketball Team, participated in the Campus Crusade for Christ Ministry, and joined the Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) Fraternity, Inc.