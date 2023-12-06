Community Leader Alvin D. Byrd Jr. Passed Away at Age 70

The community continues to mourn the loss of dedicated community servant leader Alvin D. Byrd Jr., who departed this life on November 20th at the age of 70.

Byrd was born and raised in Houston’s historic Fifth Ward community, where he graduated from Phillis Wheatley High School in 1971. He went on to attend Texas Southern University (TSU) and eventually went off to serve in the United States Navy, becoming a shipbuilder.

Byrd was a dedicated member of the Iron Workers Union and was a member of the Pipefitters Union through National Steel and Shipbuilding Company. He was a founding member of the Houston High Schools Alliance for Black Student Unions, where he served as President.

Byrd served as the first President of the Greater Fifth Ward Super Neighborhood; served as a member of the Northeast Branch of the American Red Cross; served as Chair of the Fifth Ward Weed and Seed Initiative Steering Committee; served as Vice-Chair of the Fifth Ward Resource Collaborative; served on former Mayor Lee P. Brown’s Commission for People with Disabilities as Vice-Chair; and served as a member of the Shared Decision Making Committee (SDMC) for Atherton Elementary and the Mickey Leland College Preparatory Academy for Young Men.

He was actively involved in politics and served as the Constituent Services Director for former District B Councilmember Jarvis Johnson, who now serves in the Texas House of Representatives. He unsuccessfully ran for District B seat on Houston City Council in 2011, but stayed active and engaged in politics and the community.

A public viewing was held on December 1st at Chapel of Ross Mortuary, the visitation was held on December 2nd, and the funeral service was held at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, with his final resting place being at the Houston National V.A. Cemetery.