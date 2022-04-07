Confirmed: Supreme Court Justice of the United State Ketanji Brown Jackson

African American (HER)story has been made in the United States of America in 2022.

On Thursday, April 7, 2022, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson officially etched her name in history as not only as the newest jurist in the top court in the land, but as the first African American woman to become a United States Supreme Court Justice in this country’s history.

Prior to April 7th, it was just an exciting hope and prospect.

Now, Justice Jackson has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate, 53-47, with three Republicans—Senators Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Mitt Romney of Utah, joining all 50 of the Senate Democratic Caucus members for the final vote tally.

Prior to this historic confirmation, only five justices had been women (Sandra Day O’Connor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Amy Coney Barrett) and only three justices had been people of color (Thurgood Marshall, Clarence Thomas, and Sonia Sotomayor), since the U.S. Supreme Court was established in 1789.

So that means that out of the 115 Supreme Court Justices in the 233-year history of the high court’s existence in America, 108 had been white men.

Justice Jackson becomes only the eighth person in the court’s history who is not a white man.

The journey for Justice Jackson to the highest court in the land was not easy. It was filled with political gamesmanship and disrespect.

Earlier in the day, the Republicans tried to derail the vote on Justice Jackson’s confirmation through a filibuster, but it did not prevail. Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky delayed the actual confirmation vote for several minutes because he arrived late. Of course, he voted no, along with 46 of his Republican colleagues in the Senate.

On Monday, April 4th, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted 11-11, split across party lines, on moving Jackson’s nomination to the Senate floor. Because of the tie vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had to invoke special procedures to advance the nomination.

During the confirmation hearings before the Judiciary Committee, several Senate Republicans lobbed baseless accusations and accused Jackson of being lenient on select cases and questioned her record. Texas Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn were amongst those who went down this line of badgering and accusatory questioning.

This is a huge milestone, as Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson joins the late Justice Thurgood Marshall and current Justice Clarence Thomas, as one of only three African American Supreme Court Justices in U.S. history.

This also serves as a huge victory for President Joe Biden, who made a campaign promise to appoint the first-ever Black woman to the high court prior to his election.

Promise made, promise kept.

Please join the Forward Times as we officially introduce to the entire world…newly confirmed Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.