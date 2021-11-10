FeaturedState & Local

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee Celebrates 25 Years of Service Representing Texas’ 18th Congressional District

by Forward Times Staff
ABOVE: Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee with her family, son Jason Lee, husband Dr. Elwyn Lee, daughter Erica Lee and granddaughter

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee shares an embrace with her granddaughter
Dr. Benjamin Chavis, NNPA CEO/President NNPA and Mayor Sylvester Turner
Forward Times Publisher/CEO Karen Carter Richards, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and Dr. Benjamin Chavis
Darryl King, PPG Global LLC. PPG Telecom, pictured with Dr. Benjamin Chavis and Jeffrey L. Boney
Gerald Womack honors Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee

Photos by Joshua McMillian

