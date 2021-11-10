Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee Celebrates 25 Years of Service Representing Texas’ 18th Congressional District

ABOVE: Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee with her family, son Jason Lee, husband Dr. Elwyn Lee, daughter Erica Lee and granddaughter Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee shares an embrace with her granddaughter Dr. Benjamin Chavis, NNPA CEO/President NNPA and Mayor Sylvester Turner Forward Times Publisher/CEO Karen Carter Richards, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and Dr. Benjamin Chavis Darryl King, PPG Global LLC. PPG Telecom, pictured with Dr. Benjamin Chavis and Jeffrey L. Boney Gerald Womack honors Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee Photos by Joshua McMillian 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail You may also like Mayor Turner Announces 24th Annual Houston Salutes American... November 10, 2021 No Fun When the Rabbit’s Got the Gun November 10, 2021 Paula Harris Named New Executive Director of Astros... November 10, 2021 Remembering the Victims of the Astroworld Tragedy November 10, 2021 Spring Isd Launches Barbering Academy at Westfield High... November 10, 2021 Our Vote Is Our Voice…USE IT! November 3, 2021 The Results Are In: Boney Wins by a... November 3, 2021 Lone Star College-Houston North Launches Childcare Assistance Program November 3, 2021 Black Women Most Likely to Feel Discriminated Against... November 3, 2021 Jay-Z Honored at Rock & Roll Hall of... November 3, 2021