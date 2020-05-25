Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee Honors Our Nation’s Veterans, Service Members and Their Families with a Congressional Memorial Day Ceremony

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee honored the nation’s veterans, service members and their families on Memorial Day during a ceremony at the Houston Heights World War II Memorial. She paid special tribute to the Texas National Guard, whose members have been assisting with COVID-19 testing, food distribution and nursing home sanitation. Ceremony speakers included Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Sgt. Major James Williams, who joined the U.S. Army in 1950, served in the Korean War, did four tours in Vietnam and is the last living Buffalo Soldier.

Jackson Lee: “It is our duty to mark this moment despite the uncertainty of our time. As our nation continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, Memorial Day 2020 will look a little different—but it remains my solemn duty to honor our fallen heroes and mark this moment despite the uncertainty of our time. We pay tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and remember those who have served our country around the world in the name of freedom and democracy and honor the families and communities they left behind. Everyday our country is safe from foreign aggression and our children play and breathe freely, is a day that our servicemembers and veterans made possible. We thank them for their service and honor their

memory.”