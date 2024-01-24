COOP’S CORNER: A Stress-less Life !!!!

Coop’s Corner is a monthly Q&A series where Fitness Expert Dominic Cooper will publish and answer all fitness-related questions. Questions may be submitted to @domcooper11 across social media platforms for a chance to be featured.

Question: I want to start my workout journey, but I’m overwhelmed with life. What are some tips to get over the hump?

The New Year can be one of the most stressful times of the year. Between fitness goals, financial goals and personal goals, people tend to get overwhelmed. Being stressed can have a direct effect on your overall health and stress has also been linked to six of the leading causes of death: Heart disease, cancer, lung ailments, accidents, cirrhosis of the liver and suicide, according to the American Psychological Association.

Here are a couple of tips to help you better manage stress and become more productive:

Give yourself Grace; it’s not a race!!!!!

Being in good health is a lifelong journey, so don’t rush it. It’s okay to set goals, but those goals should be based on having good habits both physically and mentally. Try to avoid basing your idea of being healthy on a certain weight. As you age, your body changes. Both males and females have hormones that can cause weight fluctuation so don’t get discouraged if you gain a pound after eating cleanly all week. It’s okay! Instead, focus on how your energy levels are when it comes to your nutrition. That’s always a good indicator. If you feel heavy or sluggish, eat lighter meals, include more fresh fruits and greens in your diet and avoid heavy calories. Listen to your body, it will tell you what it needs.

Real results require Rest & Recovery.

One of the biggest mistakes I have noticed in my 16 years of being a fitness trainer is that many people overtrain. They burn the candle at both ends trying to speed up the process. At first it may yield results like weight loss, and they feel accomplished for a short time. However, in most cases it’s not maintainable. So, find those moments to rest and reset and start to make that a priority. Rest looks different for everyone so take time to yourself. It may be as simple as sitting in the car when you get off work for a few, or going out for a walk to get some fresh air. Recovery can be something that you actively enjoy and it brings you peace of mind.

Hopefully these tips help you have a new outlook on how to deal with the everyday stressors. Focus on taking little steps in the right direction each day. That’s the key to longevity. You have a lifetime to master these things. Enjoy the journey.

Dominic Cooper is a fitness professional with over 15 years of training/health coaching experience and over 6,000 transformations that have been documented online. His background in fitness started as a collegiate athlete where he was coached by some of the top strength and conditioning coaches in the industry such as Tommy Moffit, Scott Cochran and Olympic Power lifting coach Gayle Hatch. As a celebrity trainer and aesthetics expert, Cooper has trained celebrities Gary Owens, Michael Jai White and 50 Cent to name a few. Cooper currently resides in Houston, Texas and has a genuine passion for helping people to become the best version of themselves.