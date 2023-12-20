COOP’S CORNER: New Year, Same Gimmicks…

Coop’s Corner is a monthly Q&A series where Fitness Expert Dominic Cooper will publish and answer all fitness-related questions. Questions may be submitted to @domcooper11 across social media platforms for a chance to be featured.

With the New Year right around the corner, now is the perfect time to start setting your goals and making plans to start your health and fitness journey. In this article I will cover a couple of topics that are synonymous with this time of year. Do flat tummy teas actually work? How do I burn belly fat? What can I do to help me stay consistent on my journey?

These are some of the most common questions I have gotten so let’s dive in.

Question: Do flat tummy/detox teas actually work?

We have all seen these teas marketed by different companies and celebrities over the years. But in recent years it has been everywhere. Let’s take a look at what these actually are and how they function within your body.

What’s usually in these teas?

Detox teas usually consist of a blend of laxatives and herbs that have a diuretic effect causing you to urinate more frequently and a blend of stimulants that make you sweat by increasing your heart rate.

Are they safe to use?

Most of them include FDA approved ingredients. But very few include information as to how much of those ingredients are in the product. That’s where it gets tricky. You must be aware of what you’re putting in your body. If it does not include information on the amount of ingredients, I would proceed with caution. it’s best to consult a physician before taking anything that has side effects like nausea, vomiting, dizziness, irregular heartbeat, stomach pain and diarrhea.

Question: How do I burn stubborn belly fat?

This is probably the most-asked question I get as a fitness professional. Many people struggle with excess fat in the midsection. I’ll go over a few tips that can help you with this issue.

Cut the Calories

Portion control is vital when trying to lose fat overall; especially here in Texas where everything is bigger, including restaurant portions. Fat accumulation is usually a result of overeating, and a sedentary lifestyle. Reduce your calories in one sitting and increase your meal frequency with small portions. This helps keep your metabolism boosted which stops you from feeling sluggish throughout the day.

Drink more water

Proper hydration is probably the most overlooked factor in burning fat. Your lymphatic system transports dead fat cells to your liver to metabolize. Without proper hydration it doesn’t function properly, and fat is stored throughout the body instead. Just imagine a street with potholes versus a smooth street, with no potholes in which you can get to your destination faster without delay. That’s how your system works. The more hydrated you are, the easier it is to burn fat.

Question: What are some tips to stay consistent on my journey?

Staying consistent is what people tend to struggle with the most. With a busy lifestyle between work, kids, school or other obligations, staying consistent seems to be the Achilles heel in most people’s journeys. From my experience, the most important thing is making a commitment to yourself and sticking to it. This, along with proper planning and incorporating a schedule that isn’t overwhelming, but effective. Join a gym that is close to your job and instead of sitting in traffic, stop at the gym. If you have an apartment/home gym, hiring an online Coach helps with accountability. You have to recognize that your greatest investment is your health, so invest in yourself daily. Don’t make excuses and understand that you may not feel like it all the time but once you’re committed to it, stick to it and if you need help, hire a professional.

Dominic Cooper is a fitness professional with over 15 years of training/health coaching experience and over 6,000 transformations that have been documented online. His background in fitness started as a collegiate athlete where he was coached by some of the top strength and conditioning coaches in the industry such as Tommy Moffit, Scott Cochran and Olympic Power lifting coach Gayle Hatch. As a celebrity trainer and aesthetics expert, Cooper has trained celebrities Gary Owens, Michael Jai White and 50 Cent to name a few. Cooper currently resides in Houston, Texas and has a genuine passion for helping people to become the best version of themselves.