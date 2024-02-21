COOP’S CORNER: Unraveling the “Ozempic” Enigma – Miracle Solution or Deceptive Hype?

Coop’s Corner is a monthly Q&A series where Fitness Expert Dominic Cooper will publish and answer all fitness-related questions. Questions may be submitted to @domcooper11 across social media platforms for a chance to be featured.

Question: Is Ozempic a good solution for weight loss?

Over the last 5 years, Texas has been ranked in the top 10 of most obese states in the U.S. Houston as a city was ranked in the Top 3 regions in Texas with an obesity rate of over 43%. With numbers like that, people are always looking for a solution. The most popular topic of discussion in recent years has been Ozempic, so let’s talk about it. Let’s discuss what it is, how it works and what some of the short- and long-term side effects are.

What is Ozempic?

Ozempic is a prescription strength, once a week injection for use in Adults with type 2 diabetes. It’s designed to help regulate blood sugar levels by helping the pancreas create more insulin on demand. Insulin is a key component for converting food into fuel for your body. People with diabetes usually have an issue producing insulin so that’s why drugs like Ozempic are prescribed to help regulate glucose (blood sugar) levels in the blood. It is not designed for weight loss but has been prescribed for weight loss by some physicians.

How does it work for weight loss?

When we eat, our stomach uses hormones to send signals to our brain, letting us know when we are full. Ozempic produces a synthetic form of Leptin which is the hormone produced when we eat fats. Normally when we consume fats, our digestive system slows down because fats take more time to digest. The longer food takes to digest, the longer the stomach feels full, which results in less food consumed. That sounds amazing if you struggle with overeating and late night snacking. But there’s always two sides to every coin.

The Dark Side of Ozempic

The active ingredient in Ozempic is Semaglutide, which is a drug prescribed for weight loss and long-term use in morbidly obese patients. These patients are usually at risk of losing their lives if they do not lose a substantial amount of weight. Ozempic contains a much lower dosage of semaglutide; however, it contains other ingredients that have long-term effects on hormone production. The production of synthetic hormones can cause the body to set a new normal – meaning the body cannot produce those levels naturally so it won’t burn calories at that rate without assistance. So, what usually occurs once Ozempic use is discontinued is rapid weight gain. The weight lost is usually gained back plus more. It’s also not safe to take Ozempic for life if you aren’t diabetic because it can cause long-term issues in the pancreas because of the overproduction of insulin. This can lead to pancreatic cancer.

While Ozempic can be beneficial in certain situations, it’s important to be mindful of potential long-term irreversible effects that may occur if misused. Always consult with a physician and stay away from generic versions without a reputable source.

Dominic Cooper is a fitness professional with over 15 years of training/health coaching experience and over 6,000 transformations that have been documented online. His background in fitness started as a collegiate athlete where he was coached by some of the top strength and conditioning coaches in the industry such as Tommy Moffit, Scott Cochran and Olympic Power lifting coach Gayle Hatch. As a celebrity trainer and aesthetics expert, Cooper has trained celebrities Gary Owens, Michael Jai White and 50 Cent to name a few. Cooper currently resides in Houston, Texas and has a genuine passion for helping people to become the best version of themselves.