Councilmember Jeffrey L. Boney Unanimously Elected as Mayor Pro Tem for City of Missouri City

At their recent council meeting on December 20th, the Missouri City Council unanimously elected City Councilmember Jeffrey L. Boney as Mayor Pro Tem, effective immediately.

Boney has served as a City Councilmember on the Missouri City Council since 2017 and was recently overwhelmingly reelected to his third term in November. He recently served as the Region 11 Director for the National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials (NBC-LEO) from 2019-2021 and has served on the National League of Cities (NLC) Community and Economic Development Federal Advocacy Committee since 2019.

Continuing his commitment to public service as a Missouri City Councilmember, Jeffrey serves in the following capacities: Planning, Development & Infrastructure Committee (Chair); Finance and Services Committee (Chair); Texas Parkway/Cartwright Corridor Advisory Committee (Chair); Community Development Advisory Committee (Chair); Public Safety Committee; Missouri City Development Authority Board of Directors; Missouri City Recreation & Leisure Local Government Corporation Board of Directors.

Missouri City Mayor Robin Elackatt and Mayor Pro Tem Jeffrey L. Boney

Jeffrey is a successful entrepreneur who has operated various business ventures since resigning from Washington Mutual Bank after 11 years as a bank executive. He is the Managing Partner of JLB Global Consulting and Real Talk Media Group, as well as the founder and chief executive officer of the Texas Business Alliance. Just prior to launching the Texas Business Alliance, Jeffrey served as president and chief executive officer of the Greater Houston Black Chamber. He is also vice president and chief financial officer of BoneFide Development Group, a certified, minority–owned infrastructure management firm that has served the Texas region since 1997. Jeffrey is also one of the founders of The Black Dollar Project, a business initiative created to activate ‘economic empowerment’ between Black businesses and Black consumers to promote financial security, wealth building, and positive growth. Jeffrey has successfully developed curriculum and launched programs, such as the Youth Entrepreneurship Academy™ (YEA), Business Enterprise Academy™ (BEA) and the One Woman™ National Business Conference.

Jeffrey currently serves as Associate Editor, and is a nationally award-winning journalist, for the historic Forward Times Publishing Company, Black Press USA, and the National Newspaper Publishers Association. He hosts a live weekly social media podcast called “Real Talk Junkies” and has been a featured journalist on CNN Headline News, having regularly appeared on the “Nancy Grace Show” and “Crime & Justice with Ashleigh Banfield,” to name a few. Jeffrey has served as an Adjunct Professor, in the school of Business Administration at Houston Community College. He is a dynamic, international speaker with a no-nonsense approach to business and leadership development, community engagement and economic empowerment.

Jeffrey is a graduate of Texas Southern University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Management. He was also awarded an Honorary Doctorate degree in Organizational Leadership from Juliana King University in 2017. Jeffrey has received numerous awards and recognition for his civic and community involvement and his leadership skills. He is an American Leadership Forum (ALF) Class XLIV Fellow, graduate of Leadership Houston (Class 27, and graduate of Project Blueprint, a United Way leadership program, who awarded him the Dorothy F. Caram Commitment to Leadership Award on behalf of the United Way.

Staying connected to the community, Jeffrey is a member of the 100 Black Men of America and serves as the President of the Jack Yates National Alumni Association. He was recently inducted into the Jack Yates High School Hall of Fame. Jeffrey is a member of the Board of Directors for Bridge Builders Charity Foundation and the Julius and Lenora Carter Scholarship and Youth Foundation. He is a past board member for Leadership Houston, Better Business Bureau (BBB), PeopleFund, Cure COVID Consortium, The Forge for Families, and is an active volunteer with several other community organizations. His contributions to the arenas of business, media and politics have positively impacted and financially empowered many communities.