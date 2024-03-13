Countdown to the November Showdown

Several races still undecided; Primary Runoff Election is slated for May 28, 2024

Not only was March 5th what we call “Super Tuesday” each presidential election year, it was also a day in which state and local candidates from across the state found out if they would be the nominee for their respective political parties (Democrat or Republican) for the general election taking place Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

Some political races were easy to call, in that candidates in those races ran unopposed. However, many other highly anticipated races were either too close to call going into Election Day or yielded surprising results, along with a few major upsets.

Let’s start with two of the most talked about high profile primary races from this Primary Election cycle—both on the Democratic side.

One of the most closely watched races of the night was the congressional race to determine who the Democratic nominee would be to represent Texas’s 18th Congressional District in Washington, D.C. Incumbent U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, who fell short in her quest to be the City of Houston’s first Black female mayor in December, soundly defeated the well-funded campaign challenge by former Houston City Councilmember Amanda Edwards.

The unofficial vote results showed Congresswoman Jackson Lee finishing strong to avoid a runoff in May, with roughly 60 percent of the vote and Edwards finishing with approximately 37 percent of the vote. Jackson Lee claimed her victory on Election Night at her Campaign Watch Party that was held at Chapman & Kirby, and thanked all of her supporters.

Congresswoman Jackson Lee also shared the following message with supporters via Facebook:

“Immense gratitude to each voter, volunteer, campaign staff member, and supporter who stood with us. Your faith, hard work, and dedication have been the cornerstone of our journey. Thanks to you, we can continue to deliver for the 18th Congressional District and the city of Houston. Together, we have delivered, and I promise to keep delivering for our community and our city. Here’s to moving forward, united by hope and driven by our shared commitment to progress.”

The other most talked about race was, indeed, the major upset of the night.

Incumbent Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg was in the fight of her life going into Election Day, with a UH Hobby School of Public Affairs poll showing that she was significantly trailing her Democratic challenger and former employee, Sean Teare, by 30 points (51% to 21%), with many more undecided.

Those polling results proved to be accurate, as Teare prevented Ogg from being able to secure a third term as the Harris County DA. In an email to her supporters, Ogg expressed disappointment in the outcome but vowed to continue doing her job until Teare is sworn into office, stating:

“The election yesterday did not yield the result we hoped for, but it’s important to remind you that your support and contributions were not in vain. While I will not serve a third term as your District Attorney, I will stay on the job until December 31st and continue to hold violent criminals and those who violate the public trust accountable.

Thank you for your investment in justice and in me. Your words of encouragement, your volunteered time, your positivity, and our shared belief in an evidence-based criminal justice system kept me in this tough fight. As I said in my concession speech, “If doing my job cost me my job, then I leave with my head held high.”

So, now that the primaries are over, let’s look at the runoff races to watch, featuring African American candidates, in the upcoming primary runoff election taking place in both Harris County and Fort Bend County, on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

PRIMARY RUNOFF RACES TO WATCH

HARRIS COUNTY

Texas Senate District 15

When newly elected Houston Mayor John Whitmire was sworn into office at the beginning of the year, he had to vacate the Texas Senate District seat he had held since 1983. The race to replace Whitmire included incumbent Texas State Representative Jarvis Johnson, who chose not to run again for his Texas House District 139 seat, and five other candidates. After the votes were tallied, Johnson came out as the top vote-getter (36.13%) with Molly Cook (20.65%) joining him in a race to replace Whitmire in this historically Democratic-controlled district.

Texas House District 139

Because Jarvis Johnson chose not to run for reelection for Texas House District 139, this race saw five candidates vying for the open seat. In the end, Angie Thibodeaux led all challengers (33.38%), with current HCC Trustee Charlene Ward Johnson finishing second (24.01%).

Texas House District 146

This political race was by far one of the biggest surprises to many in the community, in that incumbent Texas State Representative Shawn Thierry has found herself in the fight of her political life, after coming in second (44.41%), and almost losing outright, to her Democratic challenger Lauren Ashley Simmons (49.53%). This race took an ugly turn as the election began, with Thierry sending out blistering attack pieces, none of which seemed to have had any negative effect on Simmons. With third-place finisher, Ashton P. Woods (6.07%), immediately throwing his support behind Simmons, this race will be an interesting one to watch.

Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector

This five-candidate race featured four African American candidates, however, Annette Ramirez (40.64%) finished at the top of the field to replace two-term incumbent Ann Harris-Bennett, who announced last year that she would not be seeking a third term as Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector. Desiree Broadnax (17.54%) will face off against Ramirez for the open seat in May.

Harris County 486th Judicial District Court

In this race for the newly created Harris County 486th Judicial District Court position, longtime attorney and Harris County First Assistant/Chief of Staff Vivian King barely avoided a runoff (49.28%) and will face Gemayel “G” Haynes (31.79%) in May.

Texas 14th District Court of Appeals, Place 3

For the Texas 14th District Court of Appeals, Place 3 position, Velda Renita Faulkner (44.39%) finished first against incumbent judge Jerry Zimmerer (24.64%).

Harris County Constable, Precinct 5

Jerome Moore (45.85%) was the top vote-getter and Jerry Rodriguez (28.12%) was second for the Harris County Constable, Precinct 5 position.

FORT BEND COUNTY

Fort Bend County 387th District Court

For the Fort Bend County 387th District Court seat, Jamie Kaye Jordan (35.17%) and Oscar Telfair, III (33.91%) are headed to runoff after an extremely close primary election involving three candidates.

Fort Bend County Constable, Precinct 3

In the race for Fort Bend Constable, Precinct 3, incumbent Constable Nabil Shike (44.29%) was forced into a runoff and will have to face challenger Marion Glenn (29.42%) in May.

Fort Bend County Democratic County Chair

In the race for Fort Bend County Democratic Chair, Fred G. Taylor will be facing Jennifer Cantu to fill the open seat that came about after Cynthia Ginyard announced she was not seeking reelection.

Here are some extremely important dates to remember for the Primary Runoff Election: