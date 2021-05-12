COVID-19: Access or Avoidance? Is the COVID-19 Vaccine Getting to the Black Community?

Since the turn of the year, the push to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the arms of American citizens has been priority number one for the current White House administration.

In the first few days of this month, President Joe Biden announced that he had shifted his initial nationwide vaccination goal, and was now committed to ensuring at least one dose of any authorized COVID-19 vaccine would be administered to at least 70% of all American adults by Independence Day – July 4, 2021.

As of May 3, more than 246 million doses of the three authorized vaccines had been administered across the country, with more than 56% of adults having received at least one vaccine dose and 40% of adults having received two doses, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Prior to May 10, only American citizens 16 years and older were eligible to receive the vaccine, but that changed because now the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has allowed the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to 12- to 15-year-olds, making this the first COVID-19 vaccine shot authorized to be given to this age group. According to the companies’ studies and research, they found that levels of Coranavirus-fighting antibodies were higher, on average, among the 12- to 15-year-old age group who had received the vaccine than they were among the 16- to 25-year-old age group who had been vaccinated in previous studies.

As stated, there has been a major push to distribute the various available vaccines to all Americans, but one of the primary questions on the table is whether African Americans are being vaccinated at the same levels as other cultural groups?

According to the CDC, Black people have received smaller shares of the vaccinations compared to their shares of cases and deaths and compared to their shares of the total population in most states, including Texas.

As of May 3, the CDC reported that while the identified race and ethnicity of the people who had received at least one dose of the vaccine was just over half (55%), nearly 2/3 (63%) of those who had received the vaccine were White (63%), but only 9% were Black.

There have been back-and-forth discussions about whether the Black community has access to the vaccines or not, but other discussions center around whether many members of the Black community are avoiding taking the vaccine due to their uncertainty about the safety of it.

Loranda Hellen-Thomas, who is a certified pharmacist and founder of Houston B.O.S.S.E.S., believes that there are multiple factors that exist when it comes to the Black community being vaccinated, but doesn’t want Black people to avoid getting vaccinated.

“The access of vaccines for Black people are mostly non-existent because of the disparities that exist in communities of color which creates a gap that continues to widen largely due to a lack of education and because of a healthcare system that is inherently racist,” says Hellen-Thomas. “Don’t allow fear to give the system an excuse to make decisions that don’t include you.”

As of May 3, here in Texas, here is the breakdown of who has been vaccinated based off of the following cultural demographic groups: Whites (43%); Hispanics (32%); Blacks (8%). Interestingly, the Asian community across Texas had received 7% of vaccinations through May 3, but they only had 1% of the cases, 2% of the deaths and 1% of the overall total population.

As this is an unprecedented virus and because many researchers and scientists are still trying to unpack the details surrounding the virus and how it is impacting all populations, one can only continue to spread the word and make the Black community aware that access to being vaccinated is available to anyone who wants to be vaccinated.

As of May 10, everyone who is 12 years of age and older is now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

Here is some helpful information from the CDC, on the vaccines and getting vaccinated:

FIND A COVID-19 VACCINE NEAR YOU

There are several ways you can look for vaccination providers near you.

Visit Vaccines.gov to find vaccination providers near you. In some states, information may be limited while more vaccination providers and pharmacies are being added

Text your zip code to 438829 or call 1-800-232-0233 to find vaccine locations near you

Check your local pharmacy’s website to see if vaccination appointments are available

Find out which pharmacies are participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program

Contact your state health department to find additional vaccination locations in the area

Check your local news outlets, as they may have information on how to get a vaccination appointment

DIFFERENT COVID-19 VACCINES

The best COVID-19 vaccine is the first one that is available to you. Do not wait for a specific brand. The CDC does not recommend one vaccine over another.

Here are the three that are currently authorized and being administered:

Vaccine Brand Name: Pfizer-BioNTech

Who Can Get this Vaccine: People 16 years and older

How Many Shots You Will Need: 2 shots given 3 weeks (21 days) apart

When Are You Fully Vaccinated: 2 weeks after your second shot

Vaccine Brand Name: Moderna

Who Can Get this Vaccine: People 18 years and older

How Many Shots You Will Need: 2 shots given 4 weeks (28 days) apart

When Are You Fully Vaccinated: 2 weeks after your second shot

Vaccine Brand Name: Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen

Who Can Get this Vaccine: People 18 years and older

How Many Shots You Will Need: 1 shot

When Are You Fully Vaccinated: 2 weeks after your shot

If you receive a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, you will need 2 shots to get the most protection. COVID-19 vaccines are not interchangeable. If you received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, you should get the same product for your second shot. You should get your second shot even if you have side effects after the first shot, unless a vaccination provider or your doctor tells you not to get it.

TIMING OF YOUR SECOND SHOT

The timing between your first and second shots depends on which vaccine you received.

If you received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, you should get your second shot 3 weeks (or 21 days) after your first.

If you received the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, you should get your second shot 4 weeks (or 28 days) after your first.

You should get your second shot as close to the recommended 3-week or 4-week interval as possible. However, your second dose may be given up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first dose, if necessary. You should not get the second dose early. ​There is currently limited information on the effectiveness of receiving your second shot earlier than recommended or later than 6 weeks after the first shot. However, if you do receive your second shot of COVID-19 vaccine earlier or later than recommended, you do not have to restart the vaccine series. This guidance might be updated as more information becomes available.

SCHEDULING YOUR SECOND SHOT

Planning for your second shot is important.

If you need help scheduling your vaccination appointment for your second shot, contact the location that set up your first appointment.

If you are having trouble or have questions about using a vaccination management or scheduling system, reach out to the organization that enrolled you in the system. This may be your state or local health department, employer, or vaccination provider.​

Scheduling an appointment for your second shot at the time you get your first shot is recommended, but not required.

If you need to get your second shot in a location that is different from where you received your first shot (for example, if you moved to a different state or attend school in a different state), there are several ways you can find a vaccine provider for your second dose.

VACCINATION CARD AND YOUR SECOND SHOT

At your first vaccination appointment, you should have received a vaccination card that tells you what COVID-19 vaccine you received, the date you received it, and where you received it. Bring this vaccination card to your second vaccination appointment.

If you did not receive a COVID-19 vaccination card at your first appointment, contact the vaccination provider site where you got your first shot or your state health department to find out how you can get a card.

If you have lost your vaccination card or don’t have a copy, contact your vaccination provider directly to access your vaccination record.

If you cannot contact your vaccination provider directly, contact your state health department’s immunization information system (IIS). You can find state IIS information on the CDC website. Vaccination providers are required to report COVID-19 vaccinations to their IIS and related systems.

If you enrolled in v-safe or VaxText after your first vaccine dose, you can access your vaccination information using those tools.

If you have made every effort to locate your vaccination information, are unable to get a copy or replacement of your vaccination card, and still need a second shot, talk to a vaccination provider.

Bring your vaccination card with you to your second shot appointment so your provider can fill in the information about your second dose.

Keep your vaccination card in case you need it for future use. Consider taking a picture of your vaccination card after your second shot appointment as a backup copy.

WHEN YOU ARE FULLY VACCINATED

People are considered fully vaccinated:

2 weeks after their second shot in a 2-dose series, like the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

2 weeks after a single-shot vaccine, like Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine

You are not fully vaccinated if:

it has been less than 2 weeks since your 1-dose shot

it has been less than 2 weeks since your second shot of a 2-dose vaccine

you still need to get your second dose of a 2-dose vaccine

After you are fully vaccinated, you may be able to start doing some things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic. Learn more about what you can do when you have been fully vaccinated.

The Forward Times will continue to get the pulse of the African American community in the Greater Houston area to find out whether they have vaccination access or whether there is some level of hesitancy as it relates to taking the virus. Whatever the case, this virus continues to be deadly and impactful, so please continue to follow the necessary safety protocols to protect yourself and your family during this unprecedented time in this country.