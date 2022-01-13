COVID-19 is far more lethal than a cold, contrary to what a viral video suggests.

SciCheck Compendium



COVID-19 has killed more than 805,000 people in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But a viral video on social media suggests the illness equals a “common cold.” COVID-19 is in the same family as some cold viruses, but its potential to trigger a serious outcome, including death, is far superior to that of the common cold.

COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in the United States in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Heart disease and cancer ranked first and second.

One Analysis of CDC statistics by the Kaiser Family Foundation and the Peterson Center on Health forecasts a similar trend for 2021.

COVID-19 deaths dropped to seventh place in July after vaccines were distributed to the population. But the more contagious delta variant of the virus that causes the disease, coupled with low vaccination rates in some areas and the relaxation of mitigation measures such as social distancing and mask wearing,led to an increase in deaths in late summer.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. It was over 805,000 on Dec. 22, according to the CDC.

Despite those statistics, a TikTok video that equates the disease to a common cold has amassed more than 4 million views. Similarly, a facebook post suggesting that the ómicron variant, which now predominates,is actually just a common cold has been shared more than a thousand times.

The video, which was posted by an account that has fought against public health measures such as mask wearing and vaccination,begins with a woman saying, “Do you want to see something great? Let’s take a look at something that comes directly from the source.” And then it shows the Encyclopedia of Medicine published in 1989 by the American Medical Association, which describes itself as a reference book for “the American public.”

The video then shows a page in the book illustrating 12 families of viruses, including the coronavirus. The woman’s finger then points to a corresponding list of “examples of conditions or diseases” caused by each family of viruses. The “common cold” is included in the coronavirus family.

Although that’s the only evidence the video includes, TikTok users have used it to spread anti-vaccine messages, using labels like “#covid19 #commoncold #novaccineforme” (COVID-19, common cold, no vaccine for me) and “#novaccine #covid19 #governmentcontrol“(not the vaccine, COVID-19, government control).

But the suggestion in the video that COVID-19 amounts to a cold is based on the misunderstanding that there is only one type of coronavirus.

As we have previously explained,the coronavirus is a family of viruses that gets its name from the Latin word corona because they are characterized by peak proteins that look like crowns. There are hundreds of coronaviruses,which mostly circulate among animals.

Seven coronaviruses have been identified that infect humans, according to the CDC. Four of them cause diseases of the upper respiratory tract,which are often called colds. Three of them cause more serious illnesses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS),Middle East respiratory syndrome(MERS),and COVID-19.

The three viruses that cause the most serious diseases developed in humans after the publication of the Encyclopedia of Medicine in 1989. SARS was first reported in 2003, MERS in 2012, and COVID-19 in 2019.

So the video uses a book that predates COVID-19 by 30 years. It also promotes the myth that the word “coronavirus” refers to a single virus, which we explained at the beginning of the pandemic.

Common colds, it should be mentioned, can be caused by a variety of viruses. Rhinoviruses, not coronaviruses, are the most common, according to the CDC.

The claim that COVID-19 is similar to a cold has previously circulated on social media. Reuters addressed it in September 2020.

The truth is that, while some cases of COVID-19 may be mild, its potential to trigger a serious outcome is much greater than that of a common cold, especially for the elderly. For example, the CDC estimates that the risk of death is 370 times higher for someone over the age of 85 compared to someone between the ages of 18 and 29.

“The common cold is normally not lethal, with a few exceptions,” according to experts at the Meedan health information service.

Colds normally ease in a matter of days or weeks, according to the American Lung Association,but can sometimes trigger other infections, including bronchitis.

“Compared to the common cold, COVID-19 kills more people in each age group and is especially more lethal in older age groups,” Meedan experts said.

Translated by Luis Alonso Lugo.

