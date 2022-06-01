Crystal Hadnott Shares the Secret to Running Your Most Important Race, Your Life in Her New Daily Devotional, “Rise and RUN”

Inspiring stories couldn’t be brighter and more dazzling than that of Crystal Hadnott, the celebrated marathon runner adorned with a strand of pearls and red lipstick. Four years ago, she penned her story with the release of her memoir, “The Finish Line was Just the Start”.

Now, on Global Running Day, she is announcing her second book, a daily devotional, “Rise and RUN” where she is outlining the secrets to her success in running her most important race, her life.

In 2004, Crystal’s life took a complete turn after having a debilitating accident. More tragedies stuck her in 2015 when she was diagnosed with Graves’s Disease and went into depression. By 2016, she was bereaving her mother’s demise, the lost her child and now her health as well as her business. The diehard athlete in Crystal saw adversities as opportunities, so she laced up her sneakers and ran her life with grit and grace.

“Of course, life is not a sprint. It is definitely a marathon,” says Crystal. “But there will be days when you feel as if you are in a relay race just making circles. Then, there will be days when you feel as if you are running in place on a treadmill. Each day—each run—can be totally different. You must respond accordingly. Each run will require a different version of yourself. You have to be prepared to adjust. We may not all be runners, but we are all running this race called life.”

“Rise and RUN” powerfully outlines various characteristics that made her a successful runner and how those same qualities are impacted her life. These basic principles can be viewed as the training workouts to build the muscles needed to run your best life.

It is the first volume of a two-part series. There is also the Rise & RUN affirmation journal to compliment the devotional, which can used during the Rise & RUN workshop series.

She is the owner of Synergy Total Holistic Health & Wellness, a nutrition private practice.