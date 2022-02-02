David “Big Papi” Ortiz Elected to National Baseball Hall of Fame on 1st Ballot

On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, David Ortiz, better known as “Big Papi,” was elected on his very first ballot to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Candidates require 296 votes from the voting members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America and Ortiz received 307. Of the 30 candidates, Ortiz, the Boston Red Sox legend, was the only player that received enough votes.

Ortiz released a statement saying, “I am truly honored and blessed by my selection to the Hall of Fame—the highest honor that any baseball player can reach in their lifetime. I am grateful to the baseball writers who considered my career in its totality, not just on the statistics, but also on my contributions to the Red Sox, the City of Boston, and all of Red Sox Nation. I am also grateful to my teammates, my managers and coaches and Red Sox ownership for their faith in me and allowing me to be part of three World Championships.

“For a young boy from Santo Domingo, I always dreamed of playing professional baseball. Thanks to the encouragement of my father, Leo, and my mother, Angela Rosa, I knew from my earliest days at Estudia Espaillat High School in the Dominican Republic that I had the opportunity to pursue my dream of playing in the big leagues. And while my path to success was not straightforward, it was my friend, the Hall of Famer, Pedro Martinez, who convinced the Red Sox to give me a chance to achieve success. And while my path to Boston took 10 years, those 14 years in a Red Sox uniform were the best of my life. We broke the curse and then got two more championships before I retired in 2016—what a sweet and beautiful journey it has been.

“I am so thankful to my family and my children for being with me tonight on this special recognition. And I know my mother is throwing me kisses from heaven just like I always threw her a kiss after every home run.”

At the age of 46, Ortiz will become the youngest Hall of Famer. The Induction Ceremony will take place in Cooperstown, New York at the Clark Sports Center on July 24th. Bud Fowler, Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Miñoso, Tony Oliva, Buck O’Neil, Jack Graney, and Tim Kurkjian will also be inducted and honored during the 2022 National Baseball Hall of Fame ceremony.

BOSTON, MA – SEPTEMBER 4: David Ortiz #34 of the Boston Red Sox hits an RBI double in the 6th inning against the Boston Red Sox for his 2,000th career hit during the game on September 4, 2013 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

“I saw so many great players and they didn’t get in on the first ballot. It’s a wonderful honor to be able to get in on my first rodeo, it’s something very special to me,” Ortiz explained. “I can’t imagine how New England feels about one of their players getting into the Hall of Fame today. I’m not even going to tell you about the Dominican Republic. The Dominican Republic is a country that breathes baseball, and everyone is going crazy right now. It’s amazing. It’s amazing to be part of this pack on the first ballot. It’s something very special.”

Sam Kennedy, Red Sox President and CEO released a statement saying, “David Ortiz is the most important player to ever wear a Red Sox uniform. He came to Boston in relative anonymity and with his captivating personality and his formidable bat, he shattered expectations and paved the franchise’s future in championships and Duck Boat parades. The record numbers he put up and the dedication he showed in meticulously honing his craft is deserving of first ballot entry into the Hall of Fame. David, Boston and Fenway Park will always be your home, but we will make an exception for Cooperstown. Congratulations, my friend. Enjoy your moment.”

Ortiz, native of the Dominican Republic, said, “I was the type of player that I know I’ve got the talent, but all I was looking for was the opportunity to be an everyday player. Thank God at some point it came true, once I got to the Red Sox, and the rest is history. I feel so thankful and grateful for being able to accomplish what I was able to accomplish and, thank God, have the career I have.”

He thanked fellow rivals and Hall of Famers’ that included Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera and Joe Torre saying, “Sometimes you think the competition at that level, you need to panic, you look at things in the wrong direction. [But] it was fire to me. Every time we played the Yankees, it was like Goliath against David. We are David, so we’ve got to bring our best to beat Goliath. … They got the best out of me. I tried to do my best.”

Ortiz joins fellow baseball legends Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle and Reggie Jackson as the fourth player with 500 + career home runs and at least three World Series Titles.