“Deck the Halls…Fix the Walls”

ABOVE: Former Houston City Councilman Dwight Boykins with first senior home repair recipient Ms. Ann Polk

Former Houston City Councilman Dwight Boykins commits to providing home repairs for 10 Seniors Citizens at No Cost for Christmas

In the spirit of giving and compassion, former Houston City Councilmember Dwight Boykins has once again created a campaign to make sure senior citizens across Harris County are not forgotten or overlooked this holiday season.

As part of his “Senior Minor Home Repair Program” Boykins has committed to identifying ten (10) senior citizens that will be blessed with home repairs before Christmas thanks to generous donations to his nonprofit. Senior citizens must apply for assistance for their needed repairs. The work began on Tuesday, December 5th and the last repair will conclude through December 20th.

The first recipient that was chosen this holiday season was Ms. Ann Polk, who needed major roof repairs at her home. Her roof was in very poor condition, with leaks inside her home.

“Most of these seniors live alone and on a fixed income,” said Boykins. “As a former Houston City Council Member, I created a nonprofit to assist seniors with minor home repairs at no cost.”

In 2014, former Houston City Council member Dwight Boykins created the “Senior Minor Home Repair Program” to address the needs of seniors in his council district with minor home repairs. To date, the program assisted over 600 seniors. It has since expanded across Harris County.

“My mother is a senior and by the Grace of God, she has boys to help her,” said Boykins. “Houston seniors are our precious assets with pride that keeps them from asking for help. I assembled a board of directors (from the district) that focuses on their neighborhood. Once the application is approved, the contractor, board member, and homeowner meet at the repair location and agree to move forward.”

In addition to roof repairs, other repairs include:

Screen door repair

Home lighting repair

Bathroom faucet replacement

Gutter replacement

Front door replacement

Power wash home

Install a bathroom rail

Repair kitchen

Cabinet doors replacement

Back door and frame

Repairs to panels in home

Garage doors slide paneling

Windows

Back door panel

Replacement leaking faucets

Doorbells

Bedroom closet doors

To qualify for the program, participants must be a Harris County resident and be age 65 years or older. These requirements allow the board to assist as many district seniors as possible with the available funding.

The Senior Assistance Fund, Inc. is passionately committed to making a difference in the lives of seniors while improving their quality of life.