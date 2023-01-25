Defending WNBA Champion Aces to Host AT&T WNBA All-Star 2023

AT&T WNBA All-Star 2023 will be played in Las Vegas at the Michelob Ultra Arena, home of the defending WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces, on Saturday, July 15 (and will be the centerpiece of two full days packed with WNBA activities, the league announced today. This marks the third time Las Vegas will host the WNBA’s midseason showcase, most recently in 2021.

In addition to the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, the WNBA will look to host its “WNBA Live” fan festival, now in its second year. An exciting, interactive event open to the public, “WNBA Live” will provide fans an opportunity to experience the intersection of the WNBA, entertainment and culture leading up to the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game. Details for “WNBA Live” will be announced in the future.

“The WNBA is thrilled to bring AT&T WNBA All-Star 2023, to Las Vegas, a city that showed such incredible support for the Aces and the WNBA throughout last season, especially during the WNBA Finals presented by YouTube TV when the Aces brought the city its first professional sports championship,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “This will be the third AT&T WNBA All-Star Game to take place in Las Vegas, where we had memorable experiences in 2019 and 2021. And I can’t think of a better location for us to host our second annual “WNBA Live” interactive fan event that will give WNBA fans two days of incredible opportunities to engage with our brand and partners who have stepped up to support the WNBA.”

On Friday, July 14, some of the league’s biggest and brightest stars will display their talents at the 2023 edition of the WNBA 3-Point Contest in partnership with PepsiCo and WNBA Skills Challenge.

“We’re excited to once again host the league’s signature showcase event in the sports and entertainment capital of the world,” said Aces president Nikki Fargas. “Las Vegas has showed up and showed out for the Aces and the WNBA since our first season, and we are looking forward to welcoming fans from around the world back to Michelob ULTRA Arena for another incredible celebration of the best that women’s basketball has to offer.”

Tickets for the 2023 AT&T All-Star Game on July 15 as well as tickets for the WNBA 3-Point Contest in partnership with PepsiCo and WNBA Skills Challenge on July 14, will go on sale to the public on Thursday, January 19 at 10 am PT. Tickets may be purchased by visiting axs.com.

The 2023 WNBA regular season tips off on Friday, May 19 and features a record-high 40 games per team. All 12 teams will be in action during the opening weekend of the league’s 27th regular season as part of WNBA Tip-Off 2023 presented by CarMax. The regular season will conclude on Sunday, Sept. 10, followed by the WNBA Playoffs presented by Google.

For more information on the WNBA and regular-season game tickets, fans may visit https://www.wnba.com/schedule/ or the WNBA app.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

About the WNBA

Tipping off its 27th season on May 19, 2023, the WNBA is a bold, progressive basketball league that stands for the power of women. Featuring 12 teams, the W is a unique sports property that combines competition and entertainment with a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and social responsibility. Through its world-class athletes, the in-game fan experience, TV and digital broadcasts, digital and social content and community outreach programs, the league celebrates and elevates the game of basketball and the culture around it.

In 2020, the WNBA and the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) signed a groundbreaking eight-year CBA that charts a new course for women’s basketball – and women’s sports overall – with a focus on increased player compensation, improvements to the player experience, expanded career development opportunities and resources specifically tailored to the female professional athlete. Key elements of the agreement are supported through the league’s partnership platform, WNBA Changemakers, with AT&T, the WNBA’s Marquee Partner and inaugural Changemaker, as well as fellow inaugural Changemakers Deloitte and NIKE, Inc, and subsequent additions Google and U.S. Bank. During the 2020 season, the WNBA and WNBPA launched the WNBA Justice Movement forming the Social Justice Council with the mission of being a driving force of necessary change and continuing conversations about race and voting rights, among other important societal issues.