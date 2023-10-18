DELTA SIGMA THETA SORORITY, INCORPORATED Houston Metropolitan Alumnae Chapter PRESENTS 19TH BIENNIAL DEBUTANTE SEASON

Photographer: Patrick Buckner Photography

On the 11th of June 2023, the Houston Metropolitan Alumnae Chapter (HMAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated presented 16 beautiful and accomplished young ladies to society at the Houston Marriott Westchase Hotel, culminating the Chapter’s 19th Biennial Debutante Season themed Nights Over Egypt.

The 2023 Debutante Season began with the Mother-Daughter Tea, the first formal social event of the Season. It was held at Sweetwater Country Club in Sugarland, Texas. Throughout Debutante Season, the 16 young ladies participated in a series of workshops to enhance personal growth and development, titled Destination Debutante.

Debutantes were deeply engaged, participating in various educational presentations including an Etiquette Workshop and a community service project at the Jean Hines Caldwell Elementary School’s Annual Community Resource Fair.

Toward the close of the Debutante Season, the young ladies were treated to a day of health & wellness activities at a Debutante Retreat.

On the occasion of the Debutante Ball, each debutante was officially introduced to the esteemed guests by Mrs. Melinda Spaulding Chevalier, Vice President for Communications and Advancement at Texas Southern University and Mr. José Griñan of FOX 26-KRIV Houston. Attendees were entertained by the debutantes as they performed an elegant cotillion in a Grand Ballroom decorated in gleaming white with bold and beautiful gold accents. To mark the occasion’s magnitude a Proclamation from the City of Houston and Mayor Sylvester Turner was addressed to the Houston Metropolitan Alumnae Chapter and the 16 debutantes.

The 2023 HMAC Debutantes are: Ms. Keriana Sanaa Chambers, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Kary Chambers. She was presented by her father Mr. Kary Chambers; Ms. Samantha Aaliyah Christophe is the daughter of Mr. Mike Christophe and the Late Lolita Christophe & Mom Mrs. Nickesha Christophe. She was presented by her father Mr. Mike Christophe; Ms. Kayla Michelle Gipson Colen is the daughter of Mrs. Lelita Titus-Colen and Mr. Clyde Colen. She was presented by her brother Mr. Davion Colen; Ms. Kamryn Camia Dilworth is the daughter of Mr. James Strawder and Mrs. Sherbie Strawder. She was presented by her father Mr. James Strawder; Ms. Bailey Nicole Gatson is the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Enoch Gatson, Jr. She was presented by her father Mr. Enoch Gatson, Jr.; Ms. Isis Sakhile Griffith is the daughter of Mr. Marcus Griffith and Mrs. Ifetayo Griffith. She was presented by her father Mr. Marcus Griffith; Ms. Maya Jenee’ Hamilton is the daughter of Ms. Melissa Hamilton. She was presented by her uncle Mr. Merrick Hamilton; Ms. Martinera Kautiana Henry is the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Don E. Henry. She was presented by her father Mr. Don E. Henry; Ms. Skylar Nicole Jones is the daughter of Mr. Richard Jones, Jr. and Mrs. Bridgett Fleming-Jones. She was presented by her father Mr. Richard Jones, Jr.; Ms. Jadyn Elizabeth Moody is the daughter of Mr. Theo Moody and Mrs. Talyna Moody. She was presented by her father Mr. Theo Moody; Ms. Payton Nicole Smith is the daughter of Mr. Michael Smith & Mrs. Belva Smith. She was presented by her father Mr. Michael Smith; Ms. Kylie Nicole Smith is the daughter of Mr. Christopher Smith and Mrs. Dionne G. Smith. She was presented by her father Mr. Christopher Smith; Ms. Whitney Alicia Smith is the daughter of Ms. Cortney Nichole Smith. She was presented by her uncle Mr. Cory Nicholas Smith; Ms. Sydney Symonne Sylvester is the daughter of Mr. Nathaniel C. Sylvester, III and Mrs. Detra Mason Sylvester. She was presented by Mr. Heath A. Rice; Ms. Shamarria Shantyia Walker is the daughter of Ms. Tanigo Walker and Mr. Jermaine Doucette. She was presented by her father Mr. Jermaine Doucette; Ms. Jordin Amari Warfield is the daughter of Dr. Brett H. Warfield, M.D. and Dr. Sharita E. Warfield, M.D. She was presented by her father Dr. Brett H. Warfield, M.D.

The 2022-2023 HMAC Debutante Season Leadership is Ms. Tracee Fletcher, President Houston Metropolitan Alumnae Chapter, Mrs. Allison Wright, Chair, Ms. Marna Arvie, Co-Chair and Mrs. Daphne Moss, Sr. Chair. The Sub-committee Chairs were Ms. Patricia Allison, Mrs. Jacqueline Blossom, Mrs. Pamela Cashaw, Mrs. Veronica O. Davis, Mrs. ReShane Dawn-Fowler, Ms. Terri Lynch, Ms. Jan Matthews, Ms. Felicia Morgan, Ms. Benita Russell, Mrs. Kimberly Wright-Jones and Ms. Tamara Young.