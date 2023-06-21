Denver Nuggets Celebrate First-Ever NBA Championship

The Denver Nuggets are celebrating their first-ever NBA Championship. The Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat in five games to win their first title — a historic breakthrough for a team that went 47 seasons without ever reaching the NBA Finals. Denver gave its fans the thrill of a lifetime, beating the Heat 94-89 last Tuesday night in Denver’s Ball Arena to earn their first Larry O’Brien Trophy.

First Half

Miami scored first, courtesy of a dunk by Bam Adebayo and a three-pointer by Max Strus. Shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored the first points for Denver. But both teams struggled offensively to start the game: the Nuggets suffered four turnovers in the first two minutes, including a traveling call. The Heat, after making two of their first four shots, missed their next 10 as the Nuggets went on a 12-0 run.

Miami cut into their lead after a three-point play by Max Strus, but then Nuggets center Nikola Jokic hit a three-point jumper. Down 18-14, Miami went on a run: center Bam Adebayo scored eight unanswered points to help the Heat go up 22-18. Miami led Denver 24-22 at the end of the first quarter.

The Heat maintained that lead throughout the second quarter, in part due to star forward Jimmy Butler, who scored the first four points of the second. Heat players Caleb Martin and Duncan Robinson helped add to the Heat’s advantage. Miami also took advantage of Denver’s poor ball security (the Nuggets had 10 turnovers in the first half). Miami’s lead swelled to 39-29 midway through the quarter.

After a pair of threes by Kyle Lowry thwarted a Denver run, Butler intercepted a Jokic cross-court pass and went in for the dunk to push the lead back to eight at 47-39 with 7:17 left. The Heat led the Nuggets 51-44 at halftime.

Second Half

In the third quarter, the Heat continued to outplay their opponents, while the Nuggets continued to struggle from behind the line. But they slowly chipped away at Miami’s lead. The Nuggets capped a 13-5 run when Denver point guard Jamal Murray hit a three to tie the game at 60 with 6:44 left in the third.

Miami fought back and went up by four. But just three minutes later, guard Kyle Lowry fell while dribbling to the basket. Caldwell-Pope grabbed the ball and drove for a layup, which he missed. But Nuggets wingman Bruce Brown tipped the ball in. On the next Miami possession, Jokic knocked the ball away from Miami guard Gabe Vincent. Denver forward Michael Porter, Jr. took the ball, drove to the hoop, dribbled between the legs and made the basket, tying the game at 64.

Minutes later, with the game tied at 66 and just 1:18 left in the third, Porter hit a wide-open three. And just like that, Denver had its first lead since the first quarter.

It was the first sign of momentum that would carry the Nuggets to NBA gold.

Miami led 71-70 at the end of the third quarter, but Denver snatched the lead right back at the start of the fourth. They opened the final quarter with a 7-2 run; after a basket from Jokic, Murray sank a three-pointer to push the lead to four.

Lowry’s three-point shot helped the Heat pull within one, but Jokic scored after an assist by Bruce Brown.

After a long scoring drought, Murray pulled up for a jump shot that pushed Denver ahead 81-76. Jimmy Butler hit a clutch three-pointer for the first Heat points in over five minutes. Caldwell-Pope scored a three of his own, but Butler responded with another field goal, leading an 8-0 run by Miami. He made all three free throws after a controversial foul call against Aaron Gordon, then hit a 10-foot jumper that gave Miami an 87-86 lead with 2:47 remaining.

Murray found Jokic again for a finger roll. But Butler sank two more free throws with under two minutes left to put Miami up 89-88. On the Nuggets’ next possession, Brown rebounded a miss by Murray to regain the lead for Denver.

With just one minute remaining, the Nuggets were clinging to a one-point lead. Miami looked primed to seize the advantage with its next possession. But Butler’s pass to Strus got intercepted by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who took the ball in transition in what announcers called “the steal of the season.”

Caldwell-Pope was fouled on the way to the basket; he made both free throws to pad the lead, as did Bruce Brown after his foul. The Denver Nuggets beat the Heat 94-89 to win their first-ever NBA Championship.

Postgame

The crowd inside Ball Arena exploded, celebrating the franchise’s first-ever title. As the reality of the win sank in, several Nuggets players were overcome with emotion. Jamal Murray, who overcame an ACL tear that forced him to miss the entire 2021-22 season, was in tears.

He wept even more during his postgame interview.

The win was particularly sweet for three NBA veterans. Jeff Green just won his first ring at 36, after playing for 11 teams in 15 seasons. (He missed the entire 2012 season after having heart surgery.) “This is what you live for,” he told ESPN reporter Scott Van Pelt. Green’s teammate Ishmael “Ish” Smith holds the record for the most franchises by one player. (He started his career with the Houston Rockets in 2010 and has played for a record 13 teams.) And center DeAndre Jordan, born in Houston, has worked on eight different teams in 15 years. The three celebrated their win together.