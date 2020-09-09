Deshaun Watson Signs Contract Extension With Houston Texans

On Saturday, Houston Texans Quarterback, Deshaun Watson, signed a four-year contract extension that is worth $160 million with an added $27 million signing bonus. This move makes Watson the second highest paid QB in the NFL. The news is widely welcomed after a number of surprising and questionable trades that have taken place in the past year. Cal McNair, CEO and Texans Chairman, released a statement saying, “Deshaun Watson is not only a special player and a great leader for our football team, but he is an exceptional human being that cares about the community. Our commitment to winning is synonymous with a commitment to our quarterback. I’m certain my dad is smiling down on this special day in Texans history, because he always admired Deshaun as a player and as a person.”





McNair went on to say, “I’d like to thank Coach O’Brien, Jack Easterby and the Athletes First team for their hard work in making sure Deshaun will be a Texan for years to come. Today is a great day for the Texans and our fans. Our city and our organization are better with Deshaun in it. Go Texans!”

Watson was emotional when his family joined in on the press conference to congratulate him. He also released a statement saying, “Today, I couldn’t be more honored and humbled to sign a long-term deal in Houston, the city that I’ve grown to love so much and now call my home.”

Watson’s contract, which will keep him in a Texans uniform through 2025, includes a “no-trade” clause.

The Texans accomplished their goal of finalizing a deal with Watson before the start of the season. Watson and the Texans will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, September 10th.