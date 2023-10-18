“DocFest Gala” Raises Funds for HSPVA Jazz Students at the Historic Eldorado Ballroom

ABOVE: Nick Stuart, James T. Campbell, Robert “Doc” Morgan, Nicque Montgomery and Terrance Turner pose outside the DocFest Gala at Eldorado Ballroom

Event Photography by David DeHoyos Photography (HSPVA Class of 1981, Media Arts)

Jazz aficionados and lovers of the arts enjoyed an evening of jazz (and contributed to a great cause) on Sunday, Oct. 15. At the historic Eldorado Ballroom in Third Ward, audience members gathered for the “DocFest” jazz festival – a four-hour extravaganza that featured two auctions, live jazz, exquisite food, and some very special guests.

“DocFest” was conceived in 2013 by musicians Chris Walker and Ashley Tamar Davis, both alumni of the High School for the Performing and Visual Arts. They created it in honor of Robert “Doc” Morgan, who served as HSPVA’s Director of Jazz Studies from 1976 to 1999. Morgan says the pair approached him about the idea years ago: “They asked me what’s my favorite restaurant; I told them. We met there,” he recalls. When they told him about the festival they planned to honor him with, Morgan balked. “I was actually protesting at first,” he says. But eventually he relented, and “DocFest” was born.

The event doubles as a concert series and fundraiser. The mission is to support higher education for HSPVA jazz alumni, primarily through a series of benefit concerts that feature both HSPVA graduates and renowned guest artists. It benefits young musicians at several colleges, one in particular: Robert Morgan and his wife Helen established the Helen and Bob Morgan Jazz Scholarship Fund at the New School of Jazz and Contemporary Music in New York. (That’s partly because Walker himself is a New School alum.) They’ve also established scholarship funds at the University of North Texas and Boston’s Berklee College of Music. To date, the festivals have generated over $200,000 for the Morgans’ scholarship fund.

It was an evening to remember. Guests who arrived when the festival started at 4 pm could enjoy glasses of wine — and some spectacular views — from the second-floor balcony. If you could avoid being blown away by the gusty winds, you’d see Houston’s downtown skyline against a backdrop of beautifully blue, sunny skies. But the outdoor beauty was rivaled only by the beauty of the music inside.

Inside the second-floor ballroom, guests redeemed their drink tickets for wine and cocktails at the bar. They took their seats at elegant black tables. And when dinner was served at 5, they savored fabulous cuisine: roasted chicken, potatoes with carrots, beef short rib atop rosemary risotto. (Catering was provided by Lucille’s, the Houston restaurant headed by renowned chef Chris Williams.) While they dined, patrons were treated to live music by the Kinder HSPVA jazz combo, who performed with a maturity and professionalism beyond their years.

KTSU 90.9 Program Director Donna Franklin served as mistress of ceremonies. Mister McKinney (who since 2008 has served as resident historian for KHOU’s Great Day Houston with Deborah Duncan) hosted the live auction, in which patrons bid on packages to raise funds for the scholarships. Following the auction, the audience was treated to the skillful stylings of jazz pianist Bobby Lyle. Mr. Lyle — the only artist to top Billboard’s smooth jazz and traditional jazz charts at the same time — played with such verve that his Yamaha keyboard nearly toppled over. But he persisted, with a mix of original compositions (“Aruban Nights”) and covers (Ahmad Jamal’s “Poinciana”). He was backed by guitarist Anthony Sapp and drummer Mark Simmons, both Houston natives.

Around 6 pm, jazz trombonist (and HSPVA alum) Andre Hayward joined the trio for a bluesy version of Duke Ellington’s “In a Sentimental Mood”. Then Doc Morgan came onstage to officially induct Hayward into the Kinder HSPVA Hall of Fame. It was a major honor for Andre Hayward, who in 2003 became the only trombonist to win first place in the Thelonious Monk-Herbie Hancock International Jazz Soloist Competition. “It’s easily the most prestigious jazz soloist competition in the world,” Morgan said onstage.

Upon his induction, Andre Hayward addressed the crowd. “I am pretty overwhelmed and happy and honored, and just…blessed,” he said. He thanked his fathers (both heavenly and earthly) for guiding him on his musical journey, along with his teachers (including Morgan). Hayward was on hand later, when — in a surprise announcement — Mark Simmons was also inducted into the Kinder PVA Hall of Fame. Simmons (currently the bassist for guitarist George Benson) appeared shocked and emotional by the honor; he seemed almost at a loss for words.

One person who never seems speechless was legendary comedian Tommy Davidson. After sharing some startling personal stories from his recent memoir, Davidson concluded the evening’s festivities with a provocative comedy set, riffing on everything from race and puppies to Obama and Elton John. Following his standup, VIP guests enjoyed more wine, along with artwork and photo ops at the Hogan Brown Gallery downstairs.

If you missed the event but would like to know more, visit docfreejazz.org.