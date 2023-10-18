Dr. Cynthia Hickman Hosts 3rd Annual Missouri City Socks 4 Seniors Community Project

The 3rd Annual Socks 4 Senior Community Project was a huge success, as Dr. Cynthia Hickman successfully distributed nearly 500 pairs of men’s and women’s socks to senior citizens and staff at the Park Manor of Quail Valley senior-living facility in Missouri City, TX, on October 10th.

The 2023 sock drive, intended to collect the new socks for the initiative, was held from September 1st to September 30th, with hundreds of pairs of men’s and women’s socks being donated to the effort.

As it has been since the inception, the Missouri City Police Department served as the drop-off location for the sock donations.

Once again, Dr. Hickman engaged community members, local businesses, and organizations to support the efforts of this committed healthcare professional and community advocate.

Dr. Hickman is a leader in the area of caregiving, which is why she is forever known as “Your Proactive Caregiver Advocate” in the community. To honor the legacy of her late mother—Shibbolethia B. Lewis—who she served for over 20 years as caregiver before her death at the age of 97 in 2017—Dr. Hickman created the Socks 4 Seniors Community Project as a way to give back to the community where she rendered care to her mother.