Dr. Cynthia J. Hickman Honored with 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award in San Antonio

Dr. Cynthia J. Hickman, who is known for being Your Proactive Caregiver Advocate and Forward Times contributing writer, was recently awarded the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award for her service in eldercare and caregiving advocacy.

Archie J. Jenkins, who is the visionary, Founder and CEO of 180 LYFE, brought together entrepreneurs from around the state of Texas at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center in San Antonio, Texas. The event, A Night of Elegance Gala and Award Show, welcomed over 150 guests who attended to support and praise outstanding and talented entrepreneur leaders. The event also honored the first gospel artist of his Enterprise Magazine, Ms. Gloria Cooks, a gospel music mogul who was also a recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The formal affair featured Nia Renée, an American Idol contestant from Season 19, who shared her rendition of Whitney Houston’s hit song, I Will Always Love You. There was also live entertainment by Roger Tamez on the saxophone and Ernie Garibay on the keyboard—both local musicians from the San Antonio area.

This year’s gala honored entrepreneurs in the non-profit sector, radio and podcast hosts, authors, massage coaches, entertainers, educators, gospel artists, and inspirational speakers.

For more information about 180 LYFE Enterprise or how to contact Mr. Archie J. Jenkins, please visit https://180lyfe.com/.