Entertainment

Dr. Dre Is Selling His Music Catalog for Over $200 Million

by Chelsea Lenora White
by Chelsea Lenora White 0 comment

Dr. Dre is reportedly selling a collection of music income streams and other assets in a deal that was pitched for $250 million.

According to Variety, the assets, which generate around $10 million annually, are being acquired by Shamrock Holdings and Universal Music Group in two separate transactions.

Billboard reports that the deals are said to be nearly closed and were shopped by the legendary producer’s longtime attorney Peter Paterno of King, Holmes, Paterno & Soriano. According to a source close to Dre, the deal is confirmed, and the final sale price is likely to be between $200 million and $250 million.

The deal includes Dre’s royalties from two of his solo albums, his share of N.W.A. artist royalties, his producer royalties and the writer’s share of his song catalog where he doesn’t own publishing, including songs from his debut album The Chronic.

The bundle of offered assets doesn’t include his ownership stake in Aftermath, a label he co-owns with UMG’s Interscope.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

The Top Winners from The 28th Annual Critics...

Spike Lee Launches New Fellowship for HBCU Students

Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of the...

Tracee Ellis Ross Brings the Heat with The...

Slick Rick to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award During...

Rihanna Drops New Savage X Fenty Super Bowl...

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ Announces 2023 RODEOHOUSTON®...

Fred White, Drummer of Earth, Wind & Fire,...

Chance the Rapper & Vic Mensa to Bring...

Meek Mill Pays the Bail of 20 Philadelphia...