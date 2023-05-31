Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young Abruptly Resigns in Less Than 2 Years as TSU President

By Jeffrey L. Boney, Associate Editor

On June 17, 2021, the Forward Times reported that the Texas Southern University (TSU) Board of Regents had unanimously selected Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton-Young to be the 13th President of TSU, after the publicly controversial termination of former TSU President Dr. Austin Lane in 2020.

In September 2021, Dr. Crumpton-Young sat down for an Exclusive Interview with the Forward Times to share her vision for TSU, where she stated that she was “focused on ushering in a new era of transformation” and that she wanted to build on TSU’s rich legacy “by transforming the lives of individuals who come to our campus, and who want to receive a quality education, and who have high aspirations. That is the number one reason I’m here at TSU.”

Fast forward, less than two years from the date of her hire, and it is announced she is abruptly leaving the University.

In a letter received by the Forward Times, dated May 15th, Dr. Crumpton-Young informed TSU Board Chairman Albert Myres that she has been “called to expand my (her) commitment to transforming lives by helping elevate HBCUs to a broader national stage” and further stated that she would with Chairman Myres to “partner in planning an effective and efficient transition.”

After a special called meeting of the TSU Board of Regents on May 26th, TSU Board Chair Myres released the following statement:

In a collegial manner, Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young approached me, as Chairman of the Texas Southern University Board of Regents, with her retirement request. The board unanimously agreed with the request and the mutually beneficial timing that will ultimately lead to the best outcome for Texas Southern University. I would like to personally thank Dr. Young and her family for their service to this great institution. We wish them the very best. Effectively immediately, a board Transition Oversight Committee, chaired by Dr. Mary Sias, will be formed. All divisional vice presidents will continue to lead their TSU areas of daily responsibility, serve collectively in the executive function role during this interim period, and report to the board via the smaller oversight committee. A formal resolution ratifying the formation of this committee will be presented at the June 15th meeting of the TSU Board of Regents. We look forward to the continued growth and success of Texas Southern University. As always, we are TSU Proud.

Prior to being named TSU president, Dr. Crumpton-Young served as Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Chief Academic Officer at Morgan State University (MSU) and relative to her other overall experiences in education, Dr. Crumpton-Young previously served as the Vice President of Research and Institutional Advancement and Chief Research Officer at Tennessee State University. Dr. Crumpton-Young also served as the Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs for Research and Sponsored Programs and Chief Research Officer at Tennessee State University, where she assisted in restructuring faculty workload policies, enhanced faculty incentive programs, and engaged more students in research and innovation programs. While at Texas A&M University, Dr. Crumpton-Young served as Associate Provost and had the distinction of being a Program Director at the National Science Foundation. She also served as Department Head and Professor of the Industrial Engineering and Management Systems Department at the University of Central Florida (UCF), where she led her department to become the first to be ranked in US News and World Report.

As of this article, there have been no other specific details given as to why Dr. Crumpton-Young chose to abruptly resign from TSU, but the Forward Times will continue to keep readers abreast of any new developments that may arise surrounding this surprise and sudden announcement.