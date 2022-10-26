Drake Invades 21 Savage’s Set During Morehouse-Spelman’s Homecoming Show

21 Savage’s set at the Morehouse-Spelman Homecoming concert got even more lit when his surprise guest Drake arrived.

On Wednesday, October 19, the Atlanta-based rapper headlined the annual homecoming celebration for the students from both prominent HBCUs. During his set, 21 brought up Drizzy to perform their recent collaboration “Jimmy Cooks” off the Canadian rapper’s new album Honestly, Nevermind. The show continued with a live rendition of their other banger “Knife Talk” off Certified Lover Boy. Although they were only supposed to do two tracks together, Drake took advantage of his time on stage to perform “Nonstop” off his Scorpion album.

“Along with OVO, I really live this 4L s**t,” Drake said while he was on stage. “By the way, I didn’t get invited to this show. Nobody from Morehouse asked me to perform. My brother brought me here, so make some noise for 21 Savage.”

In between songs, Drake told the crowd he hadn’t performed in Atlanta in four years. The last time he hit the stage in the ATL was when he closed out his joint tour with Migos, Aubrey & The Three Migos. During their three-night finale, Drake brought out, BlocBoy JB, French Montana, Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, Trey Songz, Jeezy and Future.

Drake wasn’t the only other major act to share the stage with 21. Lil Yachty also made an appearance during the show. The Quality Control rapper had the entire crowd going up as soon as his newest hit “Poland” boomed from the speakers.

Drake and 21 Savage didn’t stop there with the surprises. Very recently, the two announced that they will be dropping a joint album.

The Grammy-winning rappers announced the news in Drizzy’s newly released video for “Jimmy Cooks.” Drake’s distribution label, Republic Records, also confirmed the drop via Twitter, sharing a screenshot of the project’s title and its Oct. 28 release date.

Drake and 21 have teamed up on a number of records, including the former’s “Knife Talk,” as well as “Sneakin’,” “Issa,” and “Mr. Right Now.”

In the years following their first collaboration, 21 has continued to recognize Drake’s contributions to hip-hop. Though he told GQ he doesn’t necessarily look up to anyone in the game, he said Drake was the closest thing he had to a mentor.

“Drake just a genuine-ass good-hearted person,” he said in 2018. “He did a lot of sh*t he didn’t have to do. He do a lot of sh*t for up-and-coming rappers, period. I don’t think he get his respect for that. Every f*ckin’ year, he pull a new artist up. Ain’t no other artist on his level do that sh*t.”

Her Loss will mark 21’s first full-length release since 2020’s Savage Mode II with Metro Boomin. The two also teamed up on 2016’s Savage Mode and 2017’s Without Warning with Offset. Drake, on the other hand, has only released one joint project during his career: 2015’s What a Time to Be Alive with Future.