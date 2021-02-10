Drastic Results TV Show with Toni Harris Taylor

While many entrepreneurs across the county suffered during the coronavirus pandemic, Toni Harris Taylor thrived. Why? Because she took drastic steps to ensure her success.

That is why she launched the Drastic Results with Toni Harris Taylor TV Show on February 1st to educate, inspire and transform entrepreneurs and to help them think drastically to stand out from the crowd.

Local, national, and international guests will sit down with Toni and share the good, bad and ugly parts of their journey along with the drastic steps they took to get drastic results. The show will give current and future business owners the opportunity to learn from Toni, each other and create connections to help everyone win.

Toni, an international speaker, certified marketing and sales coach and author of five books, definitely knows what it means to live a drastic life. She has lost nearly 100 pounds twice, survived the deaths of two beloved husbands and woke up from a 10-day coma and learned how to walk and embrace life again. She also started college at age 43. Because of her drastic journey, the speech she gave at her graduation went viral and has over 5.6 million views on Facebook.

As of Feb. 1, the Drastic Results with Toni Harris Taylor TV Show will air every Monday at 7 p.m. CST on Facebook and YouTube. Beginning mid-February, the show can be found on SGA Network on Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku. Be sure to watch for the Forward Times segment on Monday, March 8, 2021.

Tune in for a special look at Toni Harris and her Drastic Step Results journey. Check her out on her website at https://www.drasticresultswithtoniharristaylor.com/.