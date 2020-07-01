Educating While Black Presents Guidance on the Implementation of African American Studies Course in Texas High Schools

The state of Texas recently gave approval for African American studies to be taught as an elective course in high school classrooms.

Educating While Black has released collaborative guidance for educators and education policy makers regarding the proper implementation of this African American studies course in Texas schools.

This African American Studies course will provide Texas students a broad overview of African American experiences.

The course addresses a variety of topics including history, geography, economics, government, citizenship, culture, and science and technology.

Without intentional oversight and policy creation, curriculum and instruction become a form of systemic racism and inequality in school systems across America.

If approached correctly, this course has the opportunity to bring about knowledge, discourse, and understanding that is more than needed in today’s current climate.

Educating While Black has collaborated with several educational experts to provide recommendations and best practices on the implementation of this course.