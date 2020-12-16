Electoral College Seals President-Elect Biden’s Election Victory

On Monday, December 14, the nation’s Electoral College officially stamped Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as President-Elect and Vice-President Elect.

A total of 538 electors from every state and Washington, DC, took part in the critical portion of the U.S. electoral process, voting to affirm the votes cast during the 2020 election.

To win, a candidate needs 270 Electoral College votes.

Biden earned 306 while outgoing President Donald Trump tallied 232.

Though largely viewed as a formality, the many challenges and the outrageous – almost treasonous – behavior displayed by Trump, his supporters, and a large swath of Republican officials made this year’s Electoral College gathering more eventful, if not uncertain.

In Michigan, where Biden won by 50.6 percent to 47.8 percent, state legislative offices closed due to safety concerns while members of the Electoral College cast their official votes.

State authorities there said they closed the offices because of “credible threats of violence.”

In Texas, the Houston Chronicle reported that state and local officials of both major political parties warned that Trump’s “increasingly desperate tweets about election fraud and the coronavirus are fueling the potential for violence as well as another ominous trend of 2020, in which public servants and others who disagree are targeted at their offices and homes with armed protests, harassing phone calls and stalkers.”

The newspaper added that an “enemies” list of state and federal officials who rejected Trump’s baseless election conspiracy theories floated up from the dark corners of the Web, with home addresses listed and red targets over their photos, the latest in a string of threats to public officials.

During a violent outbreak involving the Pro-Trump group, “Proud Boys,” conspiracy theorist Alex Jones told Trump supporters in Washington, D.C., that Biden “will be removed one way or another.”

On Monday, as the Electoral College cast its formal vote for Biden, the Daily Beast reported that Trump’s small circle of devoted legal advocates were still determined to carry on its fight to overturn the 2020 election despite the string of resounding defeats in court, including a seemingly terminal rebuke from the U.S. Supreme Court.

“But the futility of the effort is apparent in the campaign’s northern Virginia headquarters – the office that is supposed to be devoted to supporting and housing the legal crusade – which, knowledgeable sources said has virtually emptied out,” the newspaper reported, adding that many of the Trump-Pence signs had been stripped from the walls of the headquarters in Arlington, Virginia.

“The desks and memorabilia have been largely packed, thrown out, or removed from the office space too. Television sets, mounted to the walls around the rented 14th floor of the building, are being sold off for extra cash,” a source told the newspaper.

In Maryland, eight of the state’s electors are from each Congressional district and two at-large seats to represent the state’s two senators.

Because nearly two million Maryland residents voted for Biden and Harris, the presidential electors chosen by the Democratic Party cast their ballots Monday.

It marked the most presidential votes chosen in the state’s history.

The electors, chosen by party officials in the state, included two from Prince George’s County.

“On behalf of my daughter, for a vice president who looks like her, I, Kent Roberson cast my vote for Kamala D. Harris,” Kent Roberson, who serves on the county’s Democratic Central Committee, said when he announced his vote for Harris as vice president.

Gloria Lawlah, a former state secretary of aging and former state senator from Prince George’s County served as this year’s president of the electors, presiding over the state’s 59th Electoral College meeting that began in 1789.

According to the state’s election history, Maryland joins only six states to participate in every Electoral College vote.

“Our vote today is an important step in the process of building our nation back better,” Lawlah said.

“It is a repudiation of hate. A repudiation of divisiveness. It’s an affirmation of unity. We are ensuring a better nation for our children, for our grandchildren, and a better nation for generations to come.”

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed a Certificate of Ascertainment, which certifies that the state chose Biden and Harris. Electoral College members can depart from the will of the people – so-called “Faithless Electors.”

However, states have imposed severe penalties, from large fines to jail time. Thus, there has never been enough faithless electors to overturn an election.

Following Monday’s Electoral College gatherings, votes must arrive in Washington, D.C. by December 23, fulfilling the nine-day deadline in which certified electoral ballots are due on Capitol Hill.

On January 6, three days after the 117th Congress is sworn in, members of the House and Senate are scheduled to meet in the House chamber where the President of the Senate – Vice President Mike Pence – will preside over the reading and counting of the Electoral College votes.

Pence will then announce the vote and ask for any objections.

The House and Senate consider all objections separately and then decide how to count those votes.

The 538 electoral votes are divided – one for each Congress and senator member and three for Washington, D.C., accounting for 270.

The 435 members of the House decides the election, with each state receiving a vote.

There are more Democrats in the House, but Republicans control more state delegations, so it is possible the House could seek to select Trump.

Biden and Harris are scheduled for inauguration on January 20.

“The peaceful transition of power…is a hallmark of our democracy that has been handed down for more than 220 years,” Hogan said. “At times it has been tested, sometimes even questioned. But it is a reminder that despite our differences, we are united as Americans who honor the will of the people through the greatest and most enduring Democratic process that the world has ever known.”

Washington Informer Staff Writer William J. Ford contributed to this story.