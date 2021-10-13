Ella Mae Boney Passes Away at 84

Mrs. Ella Mae (Scott) Boney was laid to rest on October 1st at Lilly Grove Missionary Baptist Church. She was 84 years of age.

Ella was born in Silsbee, Texas, on September 4, 1937, through the union of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas T. Scott. She attended Boston High School, where she met her future husband Isaac Boney III and relocated to Houston. He was playing his guitar and singing at a church musical. They made a covenant that lasted fifty-one years.

Ella went on to gain certificates and degrees from Elkins Institute, Houston Community College, and Texas Southern University. She used her skills acquired to work at Century Papers, Diagnostic Hospital, Leopold Price and Rolle, Herman Hospital, Texas Institute for Rehabilitation Research, and she retired from Houston Police Department in 2004. Additionally, she used her entrepreneurial skill retailing handbags and cosmetics.

In 1972, she became the “first lady” of the church where her husband was led to be a pastor. She served beside her husband and sang in the choir. After the death of her husband, Ella continued to serve, and during the last 16 years of her full life, she took cruises, road trips, line danced and worked out three times a week at Tom Bass. Despite her illness she never missed any family events.

Ella Mae Boney leaves to continue life and celebrate her legacy, three loving children—Monica, Anna and Isaac; one daughter-in-law Felecia; Nine grandchildren—D Dana, Garry, Tiffany, Michael, Simone, Isaac V, Jeremy, Lucas, Keith; eighteen great-grandchildren—Jayden, Amiya, Gavin, Chaamalah, Paris, Jaylon, Kayla, Isaiah, Kylon, RoShawn Isaac, Ezra, JyAire, Nizir, Azorya, Brooklyn, Jordan, Kennedy; one surprise bundle on the way; a nephew Ray Scott; and a host of extended family members and friends.