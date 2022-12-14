Ellen DeGeneres’ famed DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss dead at 40

According to multiple sources, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, best known for being the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and for his fun Instagram dance videos with wife Allison Holker Boss, has died at age 40.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker Boss, 34, said in a statement obtained by Yahoo Entertainment. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

It continued, “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she continued. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

Holker Boss concluded her statement with a message to her husband, saying, “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

TMZ was first to report the news on Wednesday morning, claiming in an unconfirmed report that Boss died by suicide. The outlet said Holker Boss went to an unspecified LAPD station to report that Boss had left home without his car, which had her worried. Shortly after, police were called to an L.A. hotel and claim they found him there, deceased.

The L.A. County Coroner confirmed Boss died at a hotel. No cause of death is listed yet, but an autopsy exam has been scheduled.

Ellen DeGeneres brought him on as the DJ of her popular daytime talk show in 2014, a job he held until the show went off the air this year. Boss was also a coexecutive producer of the show.

He stayed in touch with fans via his popular social media accounts, often sharing videos of him dancing with his wife.

The pair were all-star dancers on Season 7 of “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2010 and connected romantically.

“We shared a dance at the wrap party of that season of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ and we have been together ever since,” Boss told People in February.

“There was no dialogue, there was no conversation or a first hangout. Literally, we danced and we were together holding hands the very next day,” Holker Boss added. “And we never looked back.”

The pair are the parents of three children. Boss’ final Instagram post on Monday showed him and Holker Boss dancing in front of a Christmas tree.

We are praying for the comfort of his family and close friends.