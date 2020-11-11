Emancipation Park Conservancy and Comcast Partner to Launch Economic Empowerment Tech Program

Emancipation Park Conservancy and Comcast recently announced a $10,000 Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation grant to launch the Economic Empowerment Small Business & Entrepreneur Technology Training Program. The program seeks to empower the Third Ward community and surrounding areas by providing technology, education sessions and corresponding resources as it works collaboratively with its strategic partner, Emancipation Economic Development Council.

Comcast helps strengthen the communities it serves through various partnerships and outreach efforts, including contributing cash grants, in-kind services, and Public Service Announcements. The company focuses its community investment efforts in three important areas – volunteerism, technology, and development.

“Comcast is committed to enriching our communities,” said Michael Bybee, External Communications Director of Comcast’s Houston Region. “We’re excited about partnering with Emancipation Park Conservancy, and this grant speaks to our commitment to the communities where our customers and employees live and work.”

Through this technology training, small businesses and entrepreneurs will learn how to use technology to effectively brand and market their business online; conduct online sales and e-commerce; and navigate their online taxes and accounting software for successful business management.

“Strategic partnerships with companies such as Comcast and Emancipation Economic Development Council are vital to continue providing educational experiences for the community we serve,” said Lucy Bremond, Executive Director of Emancipation Park Conservancy. “Programs that create opportunities for entrepreneurs to train and grow their small businesses are essential to building successful brands. We appreciate Comcast for their financial contribution.”

In the Spring of 2021, a smaller, more intimate group of participants will receive two technology-specific, hands-on training incentives that will help them use and navigate online financial tools such as Excel and QuickBooks, and will teach them how to track sales on the website and analytics.