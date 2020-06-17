Emancipation Park Conservancy Hosts Virtual Juneteenth Celebration

Juneteenth is Celebrating 148 Years since Being Founded by Black Entrepreneurs in 1872

A blending of the words June and nineteenth, Juneteenth is the oldest known US celebration of the end of slavery, and commemorates June 19, 1865 – the day that slaves were emancipated in Texas. This week, the Emancipation Park Conservancy has hosted virtual programming and interactive activities throughout the week, with everything culminating on June 19, 2020, the Juneteenth Holiday.

The virtual events highlight and celebrate the rich history of African Americans in the U.S., most notably the work of Houston historical figure and former slave, Reverend John Henry “Jack” Yates in 1872.

Rev. Yates was instrumental in organizing funding for the land that Emancipation Park sits on today, and it continues to serve as the home for Houston’s annual Juneteenth celebration. The park’s history is significant, as it is the oldest park in Houston, and one of the oldest in Texas. It was purchased in 1872 by Rev. Yates, Richard Allen, Richard Brock and Elias Dibble, for $800. In the Jim Crow era, it was the sole public park available to African Americans.

The park was rededicated in 2017 after undergoing $33.6 million of extensive renovations.

“This year’s theme is, We Are Juneteenth, a declaration meant to empower those of African descent and engage their communities across the world by sharing about the history, traditions, heritage, and culture of African Americans,” said Lucy Bremond, Executive Director of Emancipation Park Conservancy. “It’s a collaborative movement that highlights the strides and impact African Americans are making toward our own economical, educational, and political advancements.”

To kick off the Juneteenth Celebration, Emancipation Park Conservancy, in collaboration with Freedmen’s Town Conservancy, hosted a discussion on the preservation of land and legacy with playwright Holly Charles and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. Throughout the week, events scheduled are: healthy food and nutrition seminars; a message from Actress Phylicia Rashad; a virtual parade; sustainability activations; a geotour; and more. Rashad is the Honorary Chair for this year’s event. On the final day, which is Juneteenth, the 148th Annual Juneteenth Celebration will feature live entertainment, storytime and a tribute lunch for frontline workers.

“Emancipation Park Conservancy is thrilled to offer a virtual experience this year,” said Ramon Manning, Board Chairman for Emancipation Park Conservancy. “Now, more than ever, it’s important that we create spaces for people of all backgrounds to gain a deeper understanding of the African American experience in America and the many contributions we’ve made. We hope these events serve as a source of inspiration, education and emotional healing for people around the world.”

For a complete schedule of programming, please visit www.epconservancy.org.

