Emerging 100: Houston’s Premier Mentoring and Young Professional Organizations Receives Proclamation from City of Houston

During the August 16th Houston City Council Public Session, members of the Emerging 100 Houston received a proclamation issued by Mayor Sylvester Turner.

The recommendation for the Emerging 100 Day originated from District F Councilmember Tiffany D. Thomas Office, who felt it necessary to recognize this emerging organization and their diligent work with Houston’s youth through its five pillars of mentorship, leadership development, economic empowerment, health and wellness, and education.

The origin of this organization is rooted in the much-established professional organization commonly known as 100 Black Men, which is home to the Houston Metropolitan Chapter, affectionally known as Metro. The Emerging 100 serves as an auxiliary of the 100 Black Men, with the focus of being the premier mentoring organization of young professional men. In the case of the Emerging 100 Houston, they have been in existence since 2013 and have taken an aggressive approach with serving Houston school-aged youth through scholarship and service.

The organization is currently led by renowned pastor, educator, and author Christopher Jones.

“We have been working hard to make sure that we are making an impact in underserved communities,” said Jones. “Thank you, Houston City Council, for all your support. We look forward to continuing a great job.”

The Brothers of Emerging 100 were truly grateful and excited to be in City Hall to be recognized for their contribution the leaders of tomorrow and maintaining positive images for young Black professional men in the bustling City of Houston.