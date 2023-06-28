Empire State Jazz Festival Heats Up Downtown Houston

ABOVE: Saxophonist Stephen Richard performs at the Empire State Jazz Festival at Houston’s Discovery Green (Photo by Terrance Turner)

On a sweltering Saturday in downtown Houston, music fans braved the scorching heat to hear some red-hot jazz. The inaugural Empire State Music Festival kicked off on Saturday at Discovery Green. The festival (which ran from noon to 10 pm) featured both established and up-and-coming jazz musicians on the park’s Anheuser-Busch stage. But if you were expecting modern-day versions of classics by Monk, Miles and Coltrane, you were in for a surprise: this concert blended original compositions with smooth R&B/pop covers that evoked more “Soul Train” than Coltrane.

One standout was saxophonist Stephen Richard. Backed by a top-shelf band (Eric Elder on guitar, Cottrell Gray on drums, Chris Kinsey on vocals and piano), he opened with a blistering cover of the Isley Brothers’ 1972 funk hit “I Got Work to Do,” with Chris Kinsey belting out the lyrics alongside Richard’s soulful sax. Then Richard played his take on Roy Ayers’ 1976 classic “Everybody Loves the Sunshine.”

“Everybody loves the sunshine – except [during] June in Houston,” he joked before launching into his version of the song, which has been covered by a variety of artists (including Houston-born jazz musician Robert Glasper). After showcasing two originals (“Road to Santa Fe” and “Anytime”), Richard ended with a medley of Gnarls Barkley’s “Crazy” and Drake’s “Hold On, We’re Going Home.”

Next was singer-songwriter Kiland, who has worked with such legends as Al Green, Stevie Wonder, Johnathon Butler and Smokey Robinson. He won the Sony Innovators Award for his vocal and composition skills and since then, has produced numerous theater, television and broadcast productions. He opened his set with a dramatic version of Bobby Caldwell’s classic “What You Won’t Do for Love.” He followed that up with a cover of Calvin Richardson’s 2014 song “Hearsay.” Then it was time for some originals. His voice – huge and resonant, with a hint of gospel grit – really shined on his own compositions: “Straight from Me” and a moving ballad requested by host/MC Donna Franklin: “When You Hurt, I Bleed.” He concluded with his rendition of Stevie Wonder’s “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing,” continuing a pattern in which performers mixed their own compositions with jazz-influenced takes on R&B classics.

The next act, SOAR (Sounds of A&R) also followed that pattern…with a twist. Hearing a jazz version of singer Dolly Parton’s hit “Jolene” was not on my festival bingo card. But there they were, backed by their rhythm sections, performing the covers they recorded on their 2021 album Questions Left Unanswered.

Sounds of A&R is the New York-based husband-and-wife duo comprised of vocalist April May Webb and trumpeter and multi-instrumentalist Randall Haywood. This marked the first stop on their tour, which heads to Kansas and the Carolinas. Their setlist, like their album, comprises a mix of originals as well as jazzed-up reinventions of Top 40 R&B; the songs flowed into one another, as “Jolene” gave way to sounds of Beyoncé’s No. 1 house track “Break My Soul.” The most conventional jazz cut of the set was their version of George and Ira Gershwin’s “Summertime.” SOAR then moved to showcase their original tune “Chance of a Life,” medleyed with Estelle’s “American Boy.” The eclectic set concluded with a cover of Bill Withers’ “Lovely Day.”

After them came Jacob Webb, a bassist and multi-instrumentalist who hails from Newton, Kansas. In 2018, Webb founded Next Paradigm Records, a nine-artist contemporary jazz roster of fresh talent that his website describes as a “fully Black-owned business.” It took just two years for the label to take off. Later, he prefaced his original tune “Missing You” by asking the audience to visualize somebody they missed. But what seemed like it would be a pensive, mournful mood lifted quickly under the funky bass guitar interplay of Webb and Phylicia Rae. He proudly shouted her out after the song.

“Phylicia Rae is actually the first female lead bassist in the history of smooth jazz to ever crack Billboard’s Top 20 chart,” he told the crowd. “That’s on my record label.” (Sure enough, this year Rae entered Billboard’s Top 20 “smooth jazz airplay” charts with her song titled “Now or Never.”)