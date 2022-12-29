End of the Year Fashion Finds…

This week’s fashion finds feature stunning pieces that range from outerwear to red carpet showstoppers.
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 03: Florence Kasumba attends the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on November 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 03: Jourdan Dunn attends the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on November 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 03: Danai Gurira attends the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on November 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 03: Ozwald Boateng attends the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on November 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)