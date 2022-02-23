Erin Jackson Wins Gold at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

On Sunday, February 13th, Erin Jackson of the United States won the gold medal in the women’s 500m speed skating event. She defeated Japan’s Takagi Miho and the ROC’s Angelina Golikova with a time of 37.04 seconds.

Not only is Jackson the only American speed skater to medal in this event in the last 28 years, but she also became the very first black woman speedskater to win gold at the Winter Olympics.

“I wish I could describe how I feel. It is amazing. This medal means so much. It has been a tough couple of years and a tough beginning for this year,” Jackson said.

When asked how she felt about being the first black athlete to win winter Olympic gold since Bobsledder Vonetta Flowers twenty years ago, Jackson said, “I just hope that it’s not twenty years before the next one, you know?”

This accomplishment is even more incredible considering Jackson put ice skates on for the first time in 2016. As a native Floridian, ice skating wasn’t a common practice as she grew up as a competitive roller skater.

Jackson worked her way from zero all the way to the top of the sport.

“It’s never too late to start your impossible,” Jackson said in an interview with CBS Mornings. “It might seem kind of impossible, but you just have to put the work in.”

Though this story seems like a dream come true, and it is, it wasn’t without some tough moments.

After a foible that put Jackson in third place during the qualifying race, her fellow teammate, Brittany Bowe sacrificed her spot so that Jackson would have an opportunity to compete at the Winter Olympics.

“It’s so amazing and it’s just hard to imagine someone making that sort of a sacrifice for you and… it was amazing. She is an amazingly selfless person,” Jackson gushed about Bowe.

Bowe, whose sacrifice will be noted in the history books forever, went on to win a bronze medal in the women’s 1,000-meter event.

Jackson also reflected on the incredible bond that the Olympic athletes have with one another saying, “I think it is really important that we all support each other, and I am just really lucky to have a really awesome crew behind me, like my coaches and teammates. It’s just been amazing.”

From the youngsters to late bloomers who may want to see how fast they can fly on the ice but don’t have an ice rink readily available to them, Jackson suggests starting out with inline speed skating.

Congratulations to Erin Jackson!