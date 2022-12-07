Excitement Builds as a Houston Holiday Tradition Draws Closer

The 61st Annual Christmas Tour of Homes will be held virtually on December 11

Excitement is building throughout Houston as participating homeowners and Blue Triangle Garden Club members will lavishly decorate featured homes in Pearland, Sugar Land, and Webster, in addition to the MacGregor area, for the 61st Annual Christmas Tour of Homes.

Viewers will see a variety of Christmas décor styles, as well as decorating and holiday entertaining demonstrations during their “Chic and Classy Christmas” presentation. The one-day event will air on Sunday, December 11th at 1:00 PM via YouTube.

The virtual format, adopted at the onset of COVID-19, has made it possible for the Blue Triangle Garden Club to highlight fabulously decorated homes throughout the Houston Metropolitan area.

Formed in 1937, the Blue Triangle Garden Club was originally an affiliate of the Blue Triangle YWCA and was the first chapter of the Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) in Houston. The non-profit civic organization is the oldest African American Garden Club in the State of Texas and the club’s December home tour is its major annual fundraiser.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Blue Triangle Multi Cultural Center which is located at 3005 McGowen Street. This year’s sponsors include Secrets of the Sistership, HEB, Mabrie Memorial Mortuary, and A-Rocket Moving and Storage.

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.com, and for additional information or inquiries, please contact Izella Dornell at 281-650-9715. You can also follow the the Blue Triangle Garden Club at bluetrianglegardenclub.org and @bluetrianglegardenclub.