Exclusive Interview: Isaac Yowman’s Rooted Brilliance

How the Film Director Is Helping to Show Houston in a New Light

Isaac Yowman has used his creativity to make a name for himself in music and film. His collaborations with artists like Beyoncé, Ty Dolla Sign, Wale, and Chris Brown have earned him a Grammy nomination. As a director he has produced visuals for brands like BET, the NBA, Marvel, Adidas, Reading with a Rapper, and others, as well as multiple artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Keke, and Travis Scott. He produced All Screwed Up, a visual tribute to the icon DJ Screw, which has been picked up by Sony with the addition of Travis Scott as executive director. In 2022 he directed the short film Truffle Sauce, a coming-of-age tale of a young woman adjusting to life after escaping the world of sex trafficking. Last year he directed a commercial series for Flamin’ Hot which brought Megan Thee Stallion back to her alma mater, Texas Southern University and provided $175,000 in scholarships to students. Most recently he produced Memory Builds the Monument, an award-winning documentary spotlighting the community that developed around the historic 5th Ward night spot Club Matinee. The film is streaming now on BET plus and has received honors and nominations from the NAACP, SXSW, and others.

Forward Times: A lot of people already know about your art house in 5th Ward but what were your thoughts when you created it and what do you want it to become?

Isaac Yowman: We opened in the midst of Covid, and it’s been a blessing to be able to see different artists come in and create. We built a five-story structure in 5th Ward when people were calling me crazy for putting it there. It didn’t make sense for a lot of people, but it made all the sense to me. I think over time people will see the value in it. It’s a multi-level facility and we’re headquartered there. It’s our creative space and this year we will be making some pretty big announcements. IYO warehouse is coming. We have had thousands of creatives come through and create photography, films, podcasts, and more and I look forward to continuing to serve the community.

FT: How did you come up with the idea to highlight the historic Club Matinee in 5th Ward?

Yowman: I can’t take credit for the concept because it was brought to me by a gentleman named Mel Chin. He’s an amazing artist whose dad owned a meat market/convenience store in the neighborhood. My headquarters are in 5th Ward, and he’d seen some of my previous work. I saw the project as an opportunity to save a piece of history and pass it down to others who hadn’t heard of Club Matinee…or even if they had, maybe they didn’t know the depths of some of the historical things that happened there.

FT: Was there anything you were surprised to learn about as you did your research on the club?

Yowman: Yeah, of course. I had heard about the chitlin circuit, but I didn’t really know that this was one of really two clubs that Black people could play at when they came to Houston. It was really Club Matinee and the Eldorado Ballroom. Lyons Avenue was the Black Wall Street of its day. Even if artists came to play the Eldorado, they would still end up going to Club Matinee because there was a hotel near there as well as a shop where people would get all their clothes. There was a guy there named Mr. Brown that provided suits for artists like James Brown, Sam Cook, Archie Bell and others. There is just so much to learn sitting there and listening to the elders and their wisdom.

FT: Memory Builds the Monument highlights the entertainment culture of its day. What is Houston’s place in entertainment as you see it now?

Yowman: I think we’re on the verge of something. It’s obvious people are coming here for entertainment, right? I think people are starting to understand our culture; however, we are still very behind. My heart hardens when people see that some of my bigger successes are working with people that are not from Houston, or they are from here and are no longer in Houston. That’s a hard pill to swallow. Film and music are what I do for a living and when I think about the rest of my life…my career…my life…having a wife…having kids…I start to think how much longer I can plant my feet in Houston. It’s not infrastructurally conducive to be my best in Houston and technology is moving in…let’s just say that nowadays it doesn’t matter where you live, you have to sprint for your artistry. How much longer can a person endure.

FT: This reminds me of a conversation I had with the artist Robert Hodge right before his art gallery opening downtown. He spoke about not just creating the gallery but having to teach and build the infrastructure around the gallery. I know his goals were to build something here in Houston even though he could do it with more ease in another city. What is your ultimate goal for being here in the city?

Yowman: The same…I’m trying to build infrastructure. I’m a small seed in a large pot of soil. We need more seeds like Robert. There are seeds here that have been planted but there are also some governmental things that need to happen to expedite the process. We aren’t politicians but we need them as well as people in the legal system to educate us on the things we do need. [Mayor Turner] is no longer in office, but we had a lot of conversations in his last term about how we can build out the city’s film industry. How can we build a studio here? Not just one building. Not just one stage. An actual studio with multiple stages and a backlot. That’s what’s in New York, LA, and Atlanta. It’s what’s missing in Texas as a whole. A multi-million-dollar project isn’t coming here because there’s no infrastructure. There are developments happening in Austin and that’s where the Texas Film Commission is located. That’s where the dollars are going. But where does that leave the fourth largest city in the nation. When I watch a beautifully captured film like Big George Foreman directed by George Tillman, and one scene has Club Matinee in it, I’m excited. But it’s filmed in a 5th ward that’s not 5th ward, you know? It hurts my heart. I just believe if the people at the proverbial top saw the dollars, we could start doing things that make sense for everybody.

FT: This basically goes along with your post you made on Instagram talking about the film industry in Houston.

Yowman: I don’t want to go on a rant, but this is important…to everybody. When you create a film, there is so much that goes into it. Films need craft services. That could be a local business that is now being contracted to feed hundreds of people. Hair stylists? There are hair stylists and makeup artists that only do work for films. It’s an entire industry. Car services, wardrobe, accountants, lawyers…there are so many careers that are created around film production. There are so many jobs that the city is missing out on.

FT: The potential is there. You are showing that with projects like All Screwed Up. Were you surprised by the response?

Yowman: I wasn’t. I mean, I’m from Houston and I obviously have a biased perspective on the importance of DJ Screw, but I have also traveled the world and seen his influence. My goal with the visual tribute was to highlight him as well as many artists that I could show from the city. From the casting to the music to everything, we want to make sure that people from Texas shined and I’m still proud about it to this day. It was a Texas based crew, Texas cast, Texas everything. And that was back in 2019 so this fight for me is not a new one. It was the same thing with the film Truffle Sauce. I could have brought some of my homies from LA or New York, but I wanted to help build the creative community in Houston.

FT: All Screwed Up was picked up by Sony so what is the status of the project now? I’m sure you get asked all the time, when is it coming out?

Yowman: [Laughs] I’ve been getting asked since the day it was announced. People don’t even realize that that short piece we did took about two and a half years. We did a deal with Sony Pictures, and I brought in Travis Scott as executive producer because he is so passionate about the culture. And we’re both from Mo City so that’s pretty cool. Films take time and patience. They say it took 5 or 6 years to even get Straight Outta Compton to the filming process. I feel confident that it is going to be what it needs to be, but it needs to be done right. We are not moving fast, we are moving right. If it is one thing I have learned about DJ Screw is that he didn’t move fast but he moved with purpose.

FT: You seem to be very deliberate about the projects you work on nowadays. What propels you to choose a project?

Yowman: I like to work on the stories and people that are underserved. I like to tell the stories of the places that are underserved. When you look at my last few projects…Truffle Sauce…Memory Builds the Monument…the DJ Screw tribute…I want to put these stories on a global level.