Check out this week’s fashion finds! Halle Bailey (Photo courtesy of Halle Bailey’s IG @hallebailey) Joan Smalls (Photo courtesy of Joan Smalls’ IG @joansmalls) Tracee Ellis Ross (Photo courtesy of Tracee Ellis Ross’ IG @traceeellisross) Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Photo courtesy of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s IG @yahya) 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail You may also like Fall Fashion Finds… November 1, 2023 Fashion Finds of the Weeek… October 25, 2023 Fashion Finds of the Week… October 18, 2023 This Week in Fashion… October 11, 2023 Looks from Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour October 4, 2023 EMERGE! Fashion Runway Show Continues its mission of... September 27, 2023 Fashion Finds of the Week September 27, 2023 Fashion Finds of the Week September 20, 2023 Fashion Finds of the Week… September 13, 2023 Top of September Fashion Finds September 6, 2023