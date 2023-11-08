Fashion

Fall Fashion Finds…

by Grace Boateng
by Grace Boateng 0 comment

Check out this week’s fashion finds!

Halle Bailey (Photo courtesy of Halle Bailey’s IG @hallebailey)

Joan Smalls (Photo courtesy of Joan Smalls’ IG @joansmalls)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Photo courtesy of Tracee Ellis Ross’ IG @traceeellisross)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Photo courtesy of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s IG @yahya)

