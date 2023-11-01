Fashion

Fall Fashion Finds…

by Grace Boateng
by Grace Boateng 0 comment

Check out this week’s fashion finds!

Kelly Rowland (Photo courtesy of Kelly Rowland’s IG @kellyrowland)

Eve (Photo courtesy of Eve’s IG @therealeve)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 03: Janelle Monae performs at Ryman Auditorium on October 03, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mickey Bernal/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 24: Tems attends the 2023 TIME100 Next event at Second Floor on October 24, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for TIME)

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Fashion Finds of the Weeek…

Fashion Finds of the Week…

This Week in Fashion…

Looks from Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour

EMERGE! Fashion Runway Show Continues its mission of...

Fashion Finds of the Week

Fashion Finds of the Week

Fashion Finds of the Week…

Top of September Fashion Finds

2023 Crown Awards Fashion