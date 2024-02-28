Family and Dignitaries Gather for Wreath Laying Ceremony Honoring Sheriff Walter Moses Burton

The Lucius D. Amerson-Bridge Builder Foundation recently hosted the Trailblazers for Justice: Wreath Laying Ceremony at Morton Cemetery in Richmond, TX, to honor Sheriff Walter Moses Burton—the first Black sheriff elected in the U.S. The descendants of Sheriff Burton were in attendance, including Texas State Representative Senfronia Thompson (District 141) and others, and several dignitaries spoke during the small ceremony that was emceed by Forward Times Associate Editor Jeffrey L. Boney, such as: U.S. Congressman Al Green (TX-9) who served as the keynote speaker; Texas State Representative Ron Reynolds (District 27); Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan, who was the first African American elected to serve as the county’s sheriff since Sheriff Burton was elected in 1869; Richmond Mayor Becky Haas; and Pastor Horatious A. Harris from Nexus Community Church in Atlanta, GA, who did the invocation and benediction. Others in attendance included Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton, Richmond Police Jeff Craig, and a slew of other members of law enforcement, who participated in a processional walk to place a wreath at Sheriff Burton’s final resting place. Following the wreath-laying ceremony, attendees met at the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy for a reception program, where Sheriff Fagan delivered a keynote speech, and Lucius D. Amerson-Bridge Builder Foundation Founder Anthony Amerson gave a presentation on the history of Black elected sheriffs in the U.S.