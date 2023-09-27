Family Roots for Life, Inc. Recognized Living Legend Elizabeth Francis, Second Oldest Living Person in the U.S. on National Centenarians Day

National Centenarian’s Day was this past Friday, September 22nd.

Family Roots for Life, Inc.—a group dedicated to reuniting, reconnecting, and restoring children, youth, and families through social, emotional, and behavioral health services to ensure child and family well-being—chose to recognize 114-year-old, supercentenarian Elizabeth Francis.

Francis is the oldest Houstonian and Texan, and the second longest-living person in the U.S., and she was honored by the group with the 2023 Family Roots Living Legend Award at its Girlfriend’s Gathering on Friday, September 22 at the historic Heaven on Earth Event Center in Missouri City, TX.

“We are honored to celebrate and capture the memories and experiences of Mrs. Francis and people who are 100 years old and older throughout the year in our Living Legends program,” said Atasha M. Kelley-Harris, M.Ed., CFLE, LCPAA, founding president and CEO of Family Roots for Life, Inc.® “These senior adults are often the heartbeat of families bringing a wealth of knowledge, lived experience, and wisdom that inspires, encourages, and even contributes to their family’s or others’ wholeness physically, mentally, and emotionally.”

Francis’ family accepted the 2023 Family Roots Living Legend Award on her behalf at the Girlfriends Gathering where attendees celebrated the bonds of friendship, community, and service, and participated in a special project focused on empowering and assisting newly independent teens and young people—especially those transitioning out of the foster care and adoption systems—to prepare for life on their own as adults.

The Family Roots Living Legends Program celebrates individuals who have reached the age of 100 or older who reside in Greater Houston and nearby cities/towns. To have an individual recognized, send their name, birth date, and the contact phone and email address of the person submitting the request to info@familyrootsforlife.org.

For more information on Family Roots for Life, Inc. please visit www.familyrootsforlife.org.