Fantastic Day Concludes Victor Lopez Classic

University of Houston wins six events, sets 23 personal records at Rice
The Houston track and field wrapped up the Victor Lopez Classic at Rice on Saturday in what turned out to be an all-around solid meet for the Cougars with six event wins and 23 personal records.
The 2022 NCAA Championships bronze medaling 400-meter relay team of Jordan Booker, Dylan Brown, Edward Sumler IV and Shaun Maswanganyi ran the second-fastest time in the nation on Saturday. The relay team blew the competition away in 39.00 seconds, 0.09 seconds off LSU’s leading time.
“I was extremely pleased with the performances of our student-athletes across the board,” Director of Track and Field Will Blackburn said. “We’ve been talking about being more competitive and tougher, and pushing more of a team aspect. Our team meeting this week was about coming to this meet and showing the Houston area what H-Town Speedy City can do. I am proud of this team and the direction we are moving.”
Senior Cecilia Tamayo-Garza won the 100-meter dash in 11.51 seconds which ranks 23rd nationally and is a 0.03 second season improvement. Tamayo-Garza has won the 100 in consecutive meets to open up the season.
Junior Iman Babineaux defended her Victor Lopez Classic title by winning the 400-meter dash in 54.71. Babineaux won her first individual outdoor event since winning the 400 at the Victor Lopez Classic in 2022.
Junior Sydni Townsend, who ran the second-fastest open-400 indoor in school history, started her outdoor season with a win in the 400-meter hurdles. Townsend’s 59.09 time ranks second in the American Athletic Conference and 24th nationally.
Senior Nu’uausala Tuilefano won yet another event, this time winning the discus for the first time in her collegiate career. Tuilefano tossed the disc 48.31 meters in just her 13th discus appearance as a collegian.
Senior Destiny Lawrence had a great day by winning the triple jump with a 13.05-meter jump. The school record holder in the triple jump jumped 13 meters for the first time since jumping 13.09 meters at the American Championships in 2022.
Houston’s men’s 1,600-meter relay anchor leg run by Booker took the baton with a 20-meter gap between the leader and closed the gap completely. Texas A&M’s anchor leg was able to stave off the rundown by Booker. The Aggies’ 3:07.76 time ranks fifth nationally while the Cougars’ time of 3:08.18 ranks sixth nationally.
The women’s 1,600 relay team ran the conference’s fastest time in 3:39.45, finishing second overall, and ranks 19th nationally.
A total of 23 Cougars set personal records over the two-day meet in 10 different events. Sophomore Erin Rivera and freshman Donovan Brooks set personal records in two different events.
Personal Best Marks:
Cesley Williams – 400
De’Vion Wilson – 400
Paris Baker – 400
Reggie Burton – 400
Jeremiah Wilson – 800-meter run
Theo Andre – 800
Carlos Castillo – 800
Erin Rivera – 800, 1,500 meters
Daniela Castillo – 800
Brycen Pitre – 1,500
Rachel Goebel – 1,500
Zosia Bulhak – 1,500
Claire Meyer – 1,500
Miles Cox – 5,000 meters
Aaron Davis II – long jump
Floyd Iglehart – long jump (tied outdoor)
Don Hamilton – 200-meter dash
Kyjah Savery – 200
Donovan Brooks – 200, javelin
Caleb Malbrough – triple jump
Aaron Bell – 100-meter dash
Charlie O’Block – javelin
Nikolette Schmidt – pole vault
UP NEXT
The Cougars will head the 95th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Thursday-Saturday in Austin, Texas. Houston’s men’s 400-meter relay team won the event in 2021 and will look to reclaim its title at the meet. The meet can be streamed on ESPN+ or the Longhorn Network.