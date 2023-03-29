Fantastic Day Concludes Victor Lopez Classic

University of Houston wins six events, sets 23 personal records at Rice

The Houston track and field wrapped up the Victor Lopez Classic at Rice on Saturday in what turned out to be an all-around solid meet for the Cougars with six event wins and 23 personal records.

The 2022 NCAA Championships bronze medaling 400-meter relay team of Jordan Booker , Dylan Brown , Edward Sumler IV and Shaun Maswanganyi ran the second-fastest time in the nation on Saturday. The relay team blew the competition away in 39.00 seconds, 0.09 seconds off LSU’s leading time.

“I was extremely pleased with the performances of our student-athletes across the board,” Director of Track and Field Will Blackburn said. “We’ve been talking about being more competitive and tougher, and pushing more of a team aspect. Our team meeting this week was about coming to this meet and showing the Houston area what H-Town Speedy City can do. I am proud of this team and the direction we are moving.”

Senior Cecilia Tamayo-Garza won the 100-meter dash in 11.51 seconds which ranks 23rd nationally and is a 0.03 second season improvement. Tamayo-Garza has won the 100 in consecutive meets to open up the season.

Junior Iman Babineaux defended her Victor Lopez Classic title by winning the 400-meter dash in 54.71. Babineaux won her first individual outdoor event since winning the 400 at the Victor Lopez Classic in 2022.

Junior Sydni Townsend , who ran the second-fastest open-400 indoor in school history, started her outdoor season with a win in the 400-meter hurdles. Townsend’s 59.09 time ranks second in the American Athletic Conference and 24th nationally.

Senior Nu’uausala Tuilefano won yet another event, this time winning the discus for the first time in her collegiate career. Tuilefano tossed the disc 48.31 meters in just her 13th discus appearance as a collegian.

Senior Destiny Lawrence had a great day by winning the triple jump with a 13.05-meter jump. The school record holder in the triple jump jumped 13 meters for the first time since jumping 13.09 meters at the American Championships in 2022.

Houston’s men’s 1,600-meter relay anchor leg run by Booker took the baton with a 20-meter gap between the leader and closed the gap completely. Texas A&M’s anchor leg was able to stave off the rundown by Booker. The Aggies’ 3:07.76 time ranks fifth nationally while the Cougars’ time of 3:08.18 ranks sixth nationally.

The women’s 1,600 relay team ran the conference’s fastest time in 3:39.45, finishing second overall, and ranks 19th nationally.

A total of 23 Cougars set personal records over the two-day meet in 10 different events. Sophomore Erin Rivera and freshman Donovan Brooks set personal records in two different events.

Personal Best Marks:

Cesley Williams – 400

De’Vion Wilson – 400

Paris Baker – 400

Reggie Burton – 400

Jeremiah Wilson – 800-meter run

Theo Andre – 800

Carlos Castillo – 800

Erin Rivera – 800, 1,500 meters

Daniela Castillo – 800

Brycen Pitre – 1,500

Rachel Goebel – 1,500

Zosia Bulhak – 1,500

Claire Meyer – 1,500

Miles Cox – 5,000 meters

Aaron Davis II – long jump

Floyd Iglehart – long jump (tied outdoor)

Don Hamilton – 200-meter dash

Kyjah Savery – 200

Donovan Brooks – 200, javelin

Caleb Malbrough – triple jump

Aaron Bell – 100-meter dash

Charlie O’Block – javelin

Nikolette Schmidt – pole vault

UP NEXT

The Cougars will head the 95th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Thursday-Saturday in Austin, Texas. Houston’s men’s 400-meter relay team won the event in 2021 and will look to reclaim its title at the meet. The meet can be streamed on ESPN+ or the Longhorn Network.