This week’s fashion finds feature some timeless beauties who look stunning in monochrome and everything in between. Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji Storm Reid Tina Lawson and Blue Ivy Carter Zendaya Halle Bailey 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail You may also like Fashion Finds… January 5, 2022 End of the Year Fashion Finds… December 29, 2021 Black Is Brilliant: De Beers Showcases Designers December 22, 2021 This Week in December Fashion… December 15, 2021 Beyoncé’s Ivy Park, in Collaboration with adidas, presents... December 8, 2021 Virgil Abloh: The Groundbreaking Designer That Artfully Claimed... December 1, 2021 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards November 17, 2021 2021 LACMA’s Art+Film 10th Annual Gala November 10, 2021 Fall Fashions November 3, 2021 Insecure Is Back and the Fashion Is Giving October 27, 2021