This week’s fashion finds include ethereal silhouettes, bold and muted colors. Anna Diop Anna Diop Jodie Turner-Smith Keke Palmer Rihanna Tiffany Haddish 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail You may also like Fashion Legend André Leon Talley Passes Away at... January 26, 2022 This Week in Fashion: Tracee Ellis Ross January 19, 2022 Fashion Finds… January 12, 2022 Fashion Finds… January 5, 2022 End of the Year Fashion Finds… December 29, 2021 Black Is Brilliant: De Beers Showcases Designers December 22, 2021 This Week in December Fashion… December 15, 2021 Beyoncé’s Ivy Park, in Collaboration with adidas, presents... December 8, 2021 Virgil Abloh: The Groundbreaking Designer That Artfully Claimed... December 1, 2021 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards November 17, 2021