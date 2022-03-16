Fashion Finds…

The stars shined brightly on the red carpet of the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 13: (L-R) Venus Williams and Serena Williams speak onstage during the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images )

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 13: (L-R) Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images )

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 13: Mychal-Bella Bowman attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for for Critics Choice Association)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 13: Daniele Lawson attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)