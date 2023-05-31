Fashion Finds from Cannes

This week’s fashion finds feature intricate beadwork, looks that sparkle, and gowns take up just the right amount of space.
CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 27: Thuso Mbedu attends the “Elemental” screening and closing ceremony red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)
CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 25: Storm Reid attends amfAR Gala 2023 Presented by The Red Sea International Film Festival during The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Red Sea IFF)
CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 27: Ikram Abdi attends the “Elemental” screening and closing ceremony red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)