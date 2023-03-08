Fashion Finds from the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Looks from the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 26: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 26: Quinta Brunson attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 26: Viola Davis attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 26: Zendaya attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)