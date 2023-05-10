Fashion Finds from the World Premiere of Disney’s live-action feature “The Little Mermaid”

Looks from the World Premiere of Disney’s live-action feature “The Little Mermaid”
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: Anika Noni Rose attends the World Premiere of Disney’s live-action feature “The Little Mermaid” at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: Marsai Martin attends the World Premiere of Disney’s live-action feature “The Little Mermaid” at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: Halle Bailey attends the World Premiere of Disney’s live-action feature “The Little Mermaid” at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: Kheris Rogers attends the World Premiere of Disney’s live-action feature “The Little Mermaid” at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)