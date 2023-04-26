Fashion Finds of April

Whether the occasion is indoors or outdoors, these fashionable celebrities know what they are doing.
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 13: Michelle Obama walks onstage during The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times – in Conversation with Michelle Obama at YouTube Theater on December 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for ABA)
LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 21: Golda Rosheuvel attends the Special Fan Screening and Garden Party for “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on April 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)